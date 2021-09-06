Ankit, Arpit Help CAG Outperform Delhi Capitals Development Squad | Cricket News





CHANDIGARH: Local lad Ankit Kaushik continued his stellar run with the bat, taking his second half-century of the 26th All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket tournament for Trident Cup, to lead CAG, Delhi to a six wicket victory over Delhi Capitals Development Squad (DCDS) at Sector-16 Stadium here on Sunday.

Ankit, who had broken a 63 in the first game against UTCA, smoked an unbeaten 82 from 90 balls, studded with seven glorious boundaries to propel his side to another victory. He played perfect second fiddle to CAG, Delhi skipper and centurion Arpit Vasavada, whose 106 of 116 balls, laced with nine boundaries, set the stage for the team’s successful hunt of 275.

Previously, the choice to hit DCDS had a promising 65 point start, thanks to Kedhar Devdhar (34) and Rajesh Sharma (26). But their innings gradually derailed with loss of wickets at regular intervals before a partnership of 133 runs for the fifth wicket between Upender Yadav and Maynak Rawat dragged them back into the game. While Upender scored 58 from 69 strung with three boundaries and two huge sixes, it was Mayank’s solid 90 from 79 strung with seven boundaries and five huge sixes that propelled the team to 273 for 7 in 50 overs.

For CAG, Delhi, Pankaj Rao (3 for 57) and Karan Kaila (2 for 39) were the most successful bowlers.

Vaibhav’s tone in vain

In the second match of the day, a disastrous start cost DDCA hard, as they went to Ranstar Cricket Club, Delhi at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali by seven wickets.

The DDCA won the toss and immediately looked down, with their scorecard of 1 for 2 in 1.5 overs, before centurion Vaibhav Khandpal and Khij Sharma (38) came together to form a 102-run partnership for the 3rd wicket to to stabilize things.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, Vaibhav kept holding on to one side and fielded 110 from 120 balls including 9 boundaries and a six before being caught by Priyanshu Vijya Ram’s substitute Sagar with the team’s score 179 for 7. The DDCA innings folded shortly after being thrown out 196 in 49 overs.

For Ranstar CC, Priyanshu (3 for 33), Harshit Kaushik (3 for 49) and Subodh Bhatti (2 for 22) were the wicket takers.

In response, Ranstar CC chased the goal in 34.5 overs, thanks to Pardeep Malik’s 66 for 75 balls and Keshav Patel’s 76 off 95 balls. For DDCA, Tejas (2 for 44) was the only successful bowler.

RBI, Mumbai suspend Chhattisgarh

In the third match played at Maharaja Yadwindra Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, RBI Mumbai defeated Chattisgarh Cricket Sangh by 71 runs.

At bat, RBI rode on Skipper Dhruv Shorey’s powerful 89 off 103 balls including 7 boundaries and 3 sixes and Jyot Chahya 38 off 55 balls with 2 boundaries and 1 six, to set up a healthy 275 for 7 in 50 overs. The duo were involved in a 113-run partnership for the 4th wicket.

In response, Chhattisgarh was bundled for 204 in 43.5 overs, thanks to four wicket-hauls from Amit Mishra and Sayan Mandal. The Chhattisgarh side was very much in the game, courtesy of half a century of Ajay Mandal (69 of 66 balls with 6 borders and 3 sixes) and Shubham Aggarwal (53 not of 78 balls with 2 borders and 1 six), but the rest of the batsmen failed to deal with the spider of Mishra and Mandal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/ankit-arpit-help-cag-outclass-delhi-capitals-development-squad/articleshow/85967832.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos