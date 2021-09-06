Penn State Football Grades, MVP of Win over Wisconsin





Penn State Football hit the road and took a massive 16-10 week one win at Madison on Saturday afternoon, potentially pushing them into the top 10. What a difference a year makes. Last season, Penn State Football started their season with a heartbreaking loss in overtime in Indiana, this time the Nittany Lions held out and avoided heartbreak in a 16-10 win over the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday afternoon. Points were a premium in this one as the two ranked teams held the horns to a 0-0 tie in the first half, thanks in part to a blocked field goal by defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and a Wisconsin fumble in the red zone a few runs later. . Things opened up for both sides in the second half when Penn State Football struck first with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Sean Clifford to shine Jahan Dotson. The two teams traded blows and were put on 10 in the fourth quarter when Dotson again got behind the defense and he and Clifford tied for 42 yards. Noah Cain finished that stage with a tricky two-meter score, leaving the Nittany Lions 16-10 after an almost costly missed extra point. The Penn State defense shined in this one, even hitting their weekly goal of three turnovers per game, with two interceptions and a fumble at recovery. However, the Lions were defeated by the Badgers 359 to 297, while Wisconsin held the ball for over 42 minutes and nearly 100 plays. The difference was the explosive moves, so head coach James Franklin brought offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich to Happy Valley. It could be argued that this is Penn State Football’s best win since its win over Ohio State in 2016, and one that could change the story, expectations and trajectory of this team this season. Mentally, this must be a huge win for these players and staff, after what was going on in Indiana a year ago. Let’s hand out numbers to three Penn State Football stars and a game MVP: Penn State Football QB Sean Clifford silences the critics…for now Grade B It was an ugly start offensively for Clifford and his company as they were held scoreless in the first half but opened up in the second half with explosive connections to Dotson and Lambert-Smith. Clifford finished the game 18-of-33 for 247 yards with a touchdown, most importantly, he didn’t turn the ball around and put the defense in a bad spot. He showed signs of what plagued them last season, but he did well in the second half as he pocketed and delivered accurate deep balls when they needed them most. Zero turnover and making big throws is the Clifford this team needs if they want to meet or exceed expectations.

