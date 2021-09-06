Tennis world goes crazy over beer drinking fan





The US Open fan went viral with her beer-drinking antics. Image: ESPN The tennis world got the hero we never knew we needed at the US Open on Saturday when a young woman went viral on Flushing Meadows. The young lady was present for Felix Auger-Aliassime’s clash with Roberto Bautista Agut when she saw herself on the big screen. ‘RIDICULOUS’: 18-year-old stunned US Open in big boilover sad: Novak Djokovic’s confession about woman at US Open Without missing a beat, she quickly went on to gulp the rest of her beer as the crowd roared with delight at her beer-drinking abilities. However, she wasn’t done there yet. Cameramen decided to show the woman what she was up to later in the match, but this time she had no beer in hand. Fortunately, her male friend was. The woman grabbed the man’s full beer and drank the rest as well. She’s going again, said one TV commentator, laughing. Well done. The official US Open Twitter account posted the clip in which she drank the second beer, with hundreds of thousands of views. Leylah Fernadez Continues Killing Run at US Open Meanwhile, 18 year old Leylah Fernandez has shown her upset victory about defending champion Naomi Osaka was certainly no fluke by beating another title winner in Flushing Meadows on Sunday. With guts and deceit, and the poise of a veteran in the face of a big deficit against a much more experienced opponent, the unseeded Fernandez took the last five games to defeat 2016 champion Angelique Kerber 4-6 7-6 ( 7-5) 6-2 in the fourth round at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Just like against Osaka in Arthur Ashe Stadium two nights earlier, Fernandez dropped the opening set. The woman repeated her feat by drinking a second beer. Image: ESPN As against Osaka, Fernandez also trailed in the second set – this time Kerber led by a break at 4-2. But for the second game in a row on a large field, the 73rd-ranked Canadian had the crowd on her side, cheering every time she hit one of her on-the-run, impossible foundations. She would pump a fist. She would windmill her poor. And she did so repeatedly, finishing 45-28 in winners. Story continues Fernandez is a southpaw who diverts the opponent’s shots quickly and seemingly easily, sometimes on one knee near the baseline to get the right leverage. That’s a style very similar to the style Kerber used to reach number 1 in the rankings and claim three grand slam titles. Now Fernandez, who had only made it to the third round at a major tournament once so far, will face Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. with MONKEY click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.

