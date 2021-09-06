TT robot helped me make Paralympics history, says Bhavina

Image source: AP Archive photo of Bhavinaben Patel.

By Saumojyoti S Choudhury

When the COVID-19 pandemic derailed her preparations for the Paralympics, table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel found a perfect practice partner in a Sports Authority of India robot, a helper she says made all the difference in her historic silver-winning show in Tokyo.

Patel became the first Indian table tennis player to win a Paralympic medal by taking the silver and descending to China’s Zhang Miao in the top match.

And she credited her success to the TT Robot (Butterfly – Amicus Prime), which cost Rs 2,73,500, and an Ottobock wheelchair, which cost Rs 2,84707, to her success.

“I got a robot through SAI TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme), which is an advanced robot. It has many advanced features, such as hitting from different angles.

“So I got good variations of it in my game. It improved my game a lot. In addition, the TOPS gave us other equipment like rackets,” Patel, who suffered from polio as a toddler, told PTI in an interview after he returned from Tokyo.

Made in Hungary, Amicus Prime claims to be the best ping pong robot available with 21 pre-stored drills and a ball rate of up to 120 per minute.

“During the pandemic time (lockdown), my husband arranged a table just for me at home. That time, my coach gave me a second-hand robot that I practiced with, but then I got the SAI robot in February-March 2020,” she said.

She also spoke at length about the huge difference the robot made in improving her game.

“My strokes got stronger after playing with the robot. I played 5000 balls in a day with the robot. The ball control and placements increased a lot, spin control, cut control also improved. All these differences were because of that robot,” she explained.

Patel has also credited her family, especially her husband Nikunj Patel, a former junior cricketer for Gujarat whom she had a love marriage with in 2017.

“…he supported me on the ramp, pushed me and said ‘you can do this and you must do his because after you see you many athletes will come forward, you must become their inspiration’.

“Even now he tells me that you still have a long way to go. Nikunj has always supported me. Once after the marriage I had thoughts that I could not continue the game, but he stood behind me like a rock.”

The couple got married after falling in love after a chance meeting through mutual friends.

“It was a love marriage. We met through mutual friends and then we started talking on the phone. Then we told our families and took the plunge,” added Patel.

She said it was a visit to the Blind People Association in Ahmedabad that changed her outlook on life and got her into the sport.

“I was born on November 6, 1986 and after a year I was struck by polio. But I was considered the happiest person in my house because many household problems were solved after I was born.

“I have a big brother and a younger sister. In 2004-05 I started to visit the Blind People Association in Ahmedabad and there I saw many of my friends playing table tennis. After seeing them I thought I should take the sport as a hobby start,” Patel said.

“I thought this is something I can move forward with. I used to feel happy when I played table tennis. From that moment table tennis became my life.”

Patel now wants to improve her Paralympic performance in the upcoming world events.

“I want to give my 100 percent in the next Commonwealth Games, Para Asian Games and Para World Championships and win gold. In the future I want to turn my silver into gold in Paris,” she signed. PTI SSC PM

P.M