Sports
Why the time is right for Valtteri Bottas to make way for George Russell
Mercedes has yet to announce Russell – presumably so as not to overshadow Bottas’ news – but this one is a long time in the making. Ever since Russell took the feeder series of F1 – GP3 and Formula 2 – by storm, his map had been marked for an ascent to the top, and as a Mercedes junior driver he had a clear route to the very front of the grid.
For the past three years, Russell has had an internship with the Mercedes-powered Williams team at the back of the grid. During that time it has become increasingly clear that he is ready to race with a top team, and with Bottas’ results and age against him, it became a matter of when, not if, Mercedes made the switch.
Russell’s performance as a substitute for Hamilton at last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix, in which he would have taken the win had it not been for a pit stop tire change and a flat tire after that, made it clear that he was ready. Further proof of his talent came during a remarkable run of qualifying sessions for Williams this year, with three Q3 appearances and just one Q1 knockout out of 13 qualifying sessions, culminating in his remarkable second on the grid (and thus second place) at the rain-stricken Belgian Grand Prix.
Bottas, meanwhile, has been a valuable member of the Mercedes team for the past five years but, crucially, not an irreplaceable member. He got his big break at Mercedes when Nico Rosberg unexpectedly retired after winning the 2016 world championship, leaving team boss Toto Wolff in the lurch. An early investor in Bottas’s career, Wolff had signed the Finn to Hamilton, giving him the opportunity all Formula 1 drivers want: a shot in the best car on the grid.
Bottas did everything he could to seize the opportunity, but it pitted him against the best driver of a generation in Hamilton. In four and a half seasons, he has undoubtedly contributed to Mercedes’ dominance in Formula 1, but he has always played second fiddle to Hamilton.
Since joining in early 2017, he has signed rolling one-year deals, leaving him with questions about his future each summer. If he had been given a contract that was longer than a single year there is an argument that he may have built a firmer platform for title success, but in F1 results the currency is and Bottas was unable to secure them consistently enough to earn a multiple. year deal.
Nine wins from 92 starts at Mercedes isn’t terrible, but it pales in comparison to Hamilton’s 46 in the same period. There is no doubt that Bottas can set a faster qualifying time than Hamilton on his day or even beat him to a race win in a head-to-head fight, but there is very little evidence that he can do it consistently enough to take on a title challenge.
The first half of the 2021 season supports that theory. While Hamilton has upped his game to take on Max Verstappen’s challenge in this year’s title fight, Bottas has fallen further back. It’s not a bad situation for Mercedes as Bottas is still in the mix enough to play a beneficial role in race strategy from time to time, but in the 13 races so far he has already dropped nearly 100 points on Hamilton. He has surpassed his Red Bull counterpart, Sergio Perez, but only slightly.
But that doesn’t mean Mercedes’ decision to replace Bottas was an easy one. By staying with Bottas in 2022, Mercedes would have kept the inner harmony that has become a defining factor in one of the most successful F1 teams of all time. Russell’s talent threatens to disrupt that harmony when he comes to the team with the skills and ambition to pose an internal threat to Hamilton in what could be the final two years of the seven-time champion’s career.
Upsetting your existing star driver is a risk, but in the end the decision rested on what was best for the team’s long-term future, not Lewis Hamilton.
Next year, Formula 1 will enter a new era with a new set of technical regulations. Hamilton has committed himself to two more seasons at Mercedes, but otherwise there is no guarantee that he will remain in F1. As he said before the Dutch Grand Prix last Thursday, Russell, who is 13 years his junior, is the future, and Mercedes could no longer ignore that fact. Therefore, there would be little point in delaying Russell’s promotion for another year. Bottas had his chance to prove himself as a worthy successor to Hamilton, but ultimately fell short.
Meanwhile, Mercedes’ main rivals for 2022, Red Bull and Ferrari, have young drivers in Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc who already have experience racing at the front of the grid. Russell is of the same generation and has shown a similar level of potential during his three years with Williams.
There is no doubt that he will push Hamilton harder than Bottas, something Mercedes will have to do carefully, but Hamilton has always said he doesn’t care who his teammate is. That statement will no doubt be put to the test by Russell next year, but running two of the best drivers on the grid is always a nice problem to have, and with Hamilton’s retirement looming either at the end of 2023 or in the year shortly thereafter. , any short-term pain in team harmony will be worth the long-term gain of getting Russell up to speed.
While it may give Mercedes some headaches, for those watching from the outside it will be fascinating to watch. F1 is always at its best when the top teams are filled with the best drivers, and in Russell and Hamilton Mercedes will have the perfect blend of youth and experience. Perhaps the best of two generations of drivers in equal machines at the dawn of a new era in the sport.
For Bottas, Alfa Romeo was the best option still on the table. Even if he didn’t compete for the title during his time at Mercedes, the 32-year-old still deserves a place in F1 and represents a very safe and experienced pair of hands for a team looking for a place on the grid below F1’s new ruleset.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/f1/story/_/id/32159160/why-right-valtteri-bottas-make-way-george-russell
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]