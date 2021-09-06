Why the time is right for Valtteri Bottas to make way for George Russell

Mercedes has yet to announce Russell – presumably so as not to overshadow Bottas’ news – but this one is a long time in the making. Ever since Russell took the feeder series of F1 – GP3 and Formula 2 – by storm, his map had been marked for an ascent to the top, and as a Mercedes junior driver he had a clear route to the very front of the grid.

For the past three years, Russell has had an internship with the Mercedes-powered Williams team at the back of the grid. During that time it has become increasingly clear that he is ready to race with a top team, and with Bottas’ results and age against him, it became a matter of when, not if, Mercedes made the switch.

Russell’s performance as a substitute for Hamilton at last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix, in which he would have taken the win had it not been for a pit stop tire change and a flat tire after that, made it clear that he was ready. Further proof of his talent came during a remarkable run of qualifying sessions for Williams this year, with three Q3 appearances and just one Q1 knockout out of 13 qualifying sessions, culminating in his remarkable second on the grid (and thus second place) at the rain-stricken Belgian Grand Prix.

Bottas, meanwhile, has been a valuable member of the Mercedes team for the past five years but, crucially, not an irreplaceable member. He got his big break at Mercedes when Nico Rosberg unexpectedly retired after winning the 2016 world championship, leaving team boss Toto Wolff in the lurch. An early investor in Bottas’s career, Wolff had signed the Finn to Hamilton, giving him the opportunity all Formula 1 drivers want: a shot in the best car on the grid.

Bottas did everything he could to seize the opportunity, but it pitted him against the best driver of a generation in Hamilton. In four and a half seasons, he has undoubtedly contributed to Mercedes’ dominance in Formula 1, but he has always played second fiddle to Hamilton.

Valtteri Bottas has racked up nine wins during his time at Mercedes. Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Since joining in early 2017, he has signed rolling one-year deals, leaving him with questions about his future each summer. If he had been given a contract that was longer than a single year there is an argument that he may have built a firmer platform for title success, but in F1 results the currency is and Bottas was unable to secure them consistently enough to earn a multiple. year deal.

Nine wins from 92 starts at Mercedes isn’t terrible, but it pales in comparison to Hamilton’s 46 in the same period. There is no doubt that Bottas can set a faster qualifying time than Hamilton on his day or even beat him to a race win in a head-to-head fight, but there is very little evidence that he can do it consistently enough to take on a title challenge.

The first half of the 2021 season supports that theory. While Hamilton has upped his game to take on Max Verstappen’s challenge in this year’s title fight, Bottas has fallen further back. It’s not a bad situation for Mercedes as Bottas is still in the mix enough to play a beneficial role in race strategy from time to time, but in the 13 races so far he has already dropped nearly 100 points on Hamilton. He has surpassed his Red Bull counterpart, Sergio Perez, but only slightly.

But that doesn’t mean Mercedes’ decision to replace Bottas was an easy one. By staying with Bottas in 2022, Mercedes would have kept the inner harmony that has become a defining factor in one of the most successful F1 teams of all time. Russell’s talent threatens to disrupt that harmony when he comes to the team with the skills and ambition to pose an internal threat to Hamilton in what could be the final two years of the seven-time champion’s career.

Upsetting your existing star driver is a risk, but in the end the decision rested on what was best for the team’s long-term future, not Lewis Hamilton.

Next year, Formula 1 will enter a new era with a new set of technical regulations. Hamilton has committed himself to two more seasons at Mercedes, but otherwise there is no guarantee that he will remain in F1. As he said before the Dutch Grand Prix last Thursday, Russell, who is 13 years his junior, is the future, and Mercedes could no longer ignore that fact. Therefore, there would be little point in delaying Russell’s promotion for another year. Bottas had his chance to prove himself as a worthy successor to Hamilton, but ultimately fell short.

George Russell will replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes next year. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Mercedes’ main rivals for 2022, Red Bull and Ferrari, have young drivers in Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc who already have experience racing at the front of the grid. Russell is of the same generation and has shown a similar level of potential during his three years with Williams.

There is no doubt that he will push Hamilton harder than Bottas, something Mercedes will have to do carefully, but Hamilton has always said he doesn’t care who his teammate is. That statement will no doubt be put to the test by Russell next year, but running two of the best drivers on the grid is always a nice problem to have, and with Hamilton’s retirement looming either at the end of 2023 or in the year shortly thereafter. , any short-term pain in team harmony will be worth the long-term gain of getting Russell up to speed.

While it may give Mercedes some headaches, for those watching from the outside it will be fascinating to watch. F1 is always at its best when the top teams are filled with the best drivers, and in Russell and Hamilton Mercedes will have the perfect blend of youth and experience. Perhaps the best of two generations of drivers in equal machines at the dawn of a new era in the sport.

For Bottas, Alfa Romeo was the best option still on the table. Even if he didn’t compete for the title during his time at Mercedes, the 32-year-old still deserves a place in F1 and represents a very safe and experienced pair of hands for a team looking for a place on the grid below F1’s new ruleset.