Sports
Cricket at its best, nothing can beat well-fought series: Ganguly reacts after powerful at bat by India in 2nd innings | Cricket
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly felt that both teams have shown great skill on the field and that there is no substitute for a well-fought series.
PUBLISHED ON 06 SEP 2021 09:59 IST
Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was impressed by the way India and England compete in the ongoing 5-match test series. He felt that both teams have shown great skill on the pitch and that there is no substitute for a well-fought series.
Gangulys’ reaction comes after India put on a promising display, scoring 466 runs in the second innings of the Oval Test. The visitors set a goal of 368 runs for Joe Root & Co on Sunday. In response, England’s score was 77/0 at stumps on the fourth day, with 291 runs remaining for the win with all ten wickets in hand.
The BCCI president took to Twitter and wrote: Cricket at its best… Nothing can beat a well-fought test series. The one in Australia and now this one. The most skilled form of cricket [email protected] @ICC.
Earlier this year, India had beaten Australia 2-1 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against all odds. Many players were injured, skipper Virat Kohli went home, but led by Ajinkya Rahane and guidance from head coach Ravi Shastri, Team India raided, especially after losing the first Test, where they were knocked out for 36 in the second innings.
Coming back to the ongoing Test series, England have a goal of 368 in the fourth Test of the five-match series and the hosts have all ten wickets in hand heading into the final day of an absorbing Test match.
ALSO READ | ‘No Shami, no Ishant, no Ashwin’: Atherton on whether England 368. can chase
Previously, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur all recorded scores over 50 as India set a target of 368 for England on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test here at Kennington Oval on Sunday. Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah also made 25 and 24 cameos while India scored 466 in the second innings, extending the lead to 367. For England, Woakes returned with three wickets.
(with ANI inputs)
