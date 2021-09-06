Sports
Vanderbilt Football’s past is responsible for its recent loss
Notre Dame played in Florida State on Sunday evening. I wonder how much that occurred to Clark Leas, that he could still run for it. Hit the accelerator, take Interstate 65 through Alabama and make it back to the highly regarded Fighting Irish in time for kickoff in Tallahassee.
Just kidding.
It’s a long drive. He could have used a helicopter instead.
The best part of Leas debut weekend in Vanderbilt, hands down, was his helicopter. He took a Friday night to watch prospects in Pope John Paul II matches and the Montgomery Bell Academy, his old high school.
That was fun.
Then Lea’s Commodores showed how much those prospects are needed in an embarrassing 23-3 loss for ETSU.
That wasn’t so much fun.
And it’s not going to be fun this season around Vanderbilt’s schedule, I’m afraid. His players have already talked about it a lot a demanding low season and because Leas’s staff have now had eight months to learn how to overcome adversity, we’ve been tested, said defensive lineman Daevion Davis.
None of that was seen on the field Saturday night. ETSU looked hungrier, faster, stronger, more physical. It is not necessary that the Commodores did not fight. It’s that they weren’t good enough when they did.
Huge rift between Vanderbilt and its SEC opponents
Lea was unhappy after Saturday night’s game, but he didn’t sound too surprised.
Not shocked. Obviously very disappointed and believe in our team, said Lea. We still have a long way to go, but I knew that heading into the season.
Last month, Lea opened up Vanderbilt’s entire preseason training to the media. That sort of thing was common years ago, but it’s unheard of in today’s SEC, whose football coaches tend to project the most paranoid people in the world.
Sources
2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/sports/college/vanderbilt/2021/09/06/vanderbilt-footballs-past-leadership-blame-its-recent-loss/5741856001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]