Vanderbilt Football’s past is responsible for its recent loss

Notre Dame played in Florida State on Sunday evening. I wonder how much that occurred to Clark Leas, that he could still run for it. Hit the accelerator, take Interstate 65 through Alabama and make it back to the highly regarded Fighting Irish in time for kickoff in Tallahassee.

Just kidding.

It’s a long drive. He could have used a helicopter instead.

The best part of Leas debut weekend in Vanderbilt, hands down, was his helicopter. He took a Friday night to watch prospects in Pope John Paul II matches and the Montgomery Bell Academy, his old high school.

That was fun.

Then Lea’s Commodores showed how much those prospects are needed in an embarrassing 23-3 loss for ETSU.

That wasn’t so much fun.

And it’s not going to be fun this season around Vanderbilt’s schedule, I’m afraid. His players have already talked about it a lot a demanding low season and because Leas’s staff have now had eight months to learn how to overcome adversity, we’ve been tested, said defensive lineman Daevion Davis.

None of that was seen on the field Saturday night. ETSU looked hungrier, faster, stronger, more physical. It is not necessary that the Commodores did not fight. It’s that they weren’t good enough when they did.

Huge rift between Vanderbilt and its SEC opponents

Lea was unhappy after Saturday night’s game, but he didn’t sound too surprised.

Not shocked. Obviously very disappointed and believe in our team, said Lea. We still have a long way to go, but I knew that heading into the season.

Last month, Lea opened up Vanderbilt’s entire preseason training to the media. That sort of thing was common years ago, but it’s unheard of in today’s SEC, whose football coaches tend to project the most paranoid people in the world.