When I got into the Detroit Red Wings beat, I didn’t think Dylan Larkin was such a touchy subject. Go in with an open mind, they said. I listened, but it was still a shock to see some of the reactions to one of my articles on the team’s top line. Many fans seem to have been trampled on in the young Michigan-born center. I kind of understand, given the pretty bad season he had in 2020-21. He also failed to score at the pace he did in 2018-19 where he scored nearly a point per game with 73 in 76 games. If his average production is going to be around 50 points, there will have to be some changes in sales, especially if the front office is 100 percent focused on winning a Stanley Cup, sooner or later.

I am a big fan of Elias Pettersson. Let’s get that out of the way. I like the way he plays, and the fact that he does well with the numbers is a bonus. One of the biggest stories of the 2020-21 season for almost any team with enough cap space is that you have to cover it and the Vancouver Canucks in even more of a bond. It would be intriguing to see if CEO Steve Yzerman decided to continue this course of action.

Vancouver Canucks Elias Pettersson (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Pettersson is not your typical primary care center. He won’t kill you on the scoresheet, and some would argue that’s not the kind of player the Red Wings need. However, what he brings to the game on both sides and through his high hockey IQ is enough to argue that the low point totals are not necessarily a concern. He’s proven to be a pretty consistent scorer, so the only good thing is you know what you’re going to get unless something fluke happens. He tops targets and expected targets above replacement stats (GAR and xGAR) with Evolving Hockey in the past three seasons despite playing significantly less due to injuries. Its regularized corrected plus-minus (RAPM) numbers are just as excellent.

The only question would be: how much is the team willing to offer him the plate for and what are they willing to give up? Any offer of $7-9 million a year for about four to five, maybe even six years is perfectly fair and something Yzerman might consider an option. Sure, he might not be doing it for a multitude of reasons, but seeing how he and the front office have behaved over the past few seasons don’t be afraid to place bets. I think if the organization offered him a leaf, Pettersson would be a relatively safe bet.

Alexander Barkovy

Aleksander Barkov was one of the most exciting players in the NHL in 2020-21. The dynamic duo of Carter Verhaeghe and he were almost unbeatable. He is the captain of a young and impressive Florida Panthers team, and even though they lost to the final repeat Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, there’s a lot to be excited about.

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

The key with Barkov is that he will get unlimited free agency after the upcoming season, and it would be interesting to see if Yzerman and his company decide he can fill a void on the top line. He would immediately become the best player of the Red Wings, and they can offer him an obscene amount if necessary. Of course it will be difficult as he is the captain of the Panthers, and they are slowly approaching contender status as head coach Joel Quenneville’s system is fully implemented and players buy in. However, we’ve seen team captains leave free-choice before, so it’s not entirely unprecedented.

Barkov, like Pettersson, is one of the top centers of the league. For 2020/21 he struggled in his own zone, but came by last season to limit risky opportunities and let the puck go onto the ice after recovering it. He was 24th in GAR and ninth in xGAR among all players. Adding someone like him to a young team slowly exiting a remodel would work wonders. They not only add a leader, but also one of the best players in the NHL. The only thing that worries me is the contract. Barkov is getting paid and it’s very possible that his next deal will get him close to $10 million or at least. Whether Yzerman wants to hand out that is not clear, but if he did, I think it’s worth it.

Mika Zibanejad

This would be an interesting pick-up for the team as Mika Zibanejad is not in the true upper echelon of top centers. He is behind quite a few of his peers who are considered frontline centers even with two ridiculous goal seasons. He’s also a free agent after the 2021-2022 season, and with a number of younger players coming in for the New York Rangers, he’s more likely to leave than the Panthers’ Barkov.

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The hockey writers)

As I said, Zibanejad has burst into tears over the past two seasons, scoring a total of 65 goals in 113 games. He had a bit of a rough time at the start of 2021-22 and in 2020-21 he was hampered by injury, but the numbers are still awe-inspiring. As we all know, the Red Wings are missing a truly talented scorer. She Jakub Vrana added to the map, but he was a replacement for Anthony Mantha. Their scoring figures were about the same, so the net profit is good, but not at Zibanejad’s level. He has proven several times that he can score more than 70-80 points, and at worst you end up with someone who can put down 50. He’s also in his prime at the ripe old age of 28, so now the time has come to try and get him.

Zibanejad may not be the team’s first option, but I would say he is an underrated option. Being in the New York spotlight has its perks for obvious reasons. It can also inflate its value. I don’t think it’s done in this case, but he will definitely ask for a raise. What that number might be is up in the air, but a long-term deal for about $8 million a year seems most likely. His current average annual value (AAV) is $5.35 million, so adding another $3 million to the equation doesn’t seem too far-fetched, given his offensive prowess.

Shane Wright

The last player I’ll be discussing isn’t actually in the NHL and won’t be an unrestricted or restricted free agent anytime soon. Shane Wright is one of the best talents to get into design in recent history. He has racked up some ridiculous numbers in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Kingston Frotenacs, scoring 66 points in 58 games, including 39 goals. However, he really put himself on the map when he racked up 150 points in 72 games with the U16 AAA Don Mills Flyers program. It’s unreal how good he is with and without the puck. It’s not like he’s a minor player either. He stands at 6-foot-1, but the way he’s built himself up is really impressive. Not only is he tall, but he is also muscular.

Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs. (Terry Wilson/OHL images)

Wright can really push himself across the ice. He will never be the fastest player, but his skating is still a positive addition to his overall game. He does all the little things right when it comes to winning corner puck fights, and he scans the ice extremely well. The one thing that sets him apart from everyone else is his shot. He is an excellent goalscorer from all over the ice. It doesn’t matter if it’s from a bad angle or right in front of the net; it wouldn’t be unreasonable to bet that the puck will go into the net.

The only concern that arises here is: what is needed? Unlike the other three players, it will take another year of refueling and more luck to get Wright. I doubt they beat the Buffalo Sabers or teams like the Arizona Coyotes and maybe the Ottawa Senators. But hopefully that first round of them can be the lucky one.

While some of these players may be a long shot, it’s important to understand that they are the standard for frontline centers. Some are better than others, but these guys are what you’re looking for to really complete the rebuild. Once a center of this caliber enters the fold, the game continues.