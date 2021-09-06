Padres Daily: Cronenworth, the hero who was and is

Good morning,

There were two different parts of the Padres 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros yesterday.

There was the part where Chris Paddack threw like he’d never done before and the part where Jake Cronenworth did what he’s done before.

Both are covered in my game story (here). And I broke down Paddack’s strangely efficient start in a separate story (here).

Let’s talk some more about the Padres hero who’s been and is again.

Cronenworth’s home run gave the Padres the walk-off victory. This was only surprising as he came in yesterday with four hits in his previous 40 at bats and shortly after 4 PM, he was especially concerned about his batting gloves and trying to rinse his mouth.

Cronenworth’s thoughts are always the same when he enters a farewell celebration:

Hopefully they don’t get my batting gloves wet, and please don’t throw anything at my face.

His gloves stayed dry.

But they shot baby powder in my mouth, Cronenworth said.

Looks like the offense is on him.

As for the gloves, it’s not like he only has one pair. But he is special about them.

It takes a while to break them in for me, he said. I don’t like going to an at bat with a brand new pair.

The Padres want and need Cronenworth comfortably at the plate.

He is arguably their most consistent batter this season. Only Fernando Tatis Jr. was more stable, but Tatis has played 30 games on the injured list and Cronenworth has started 129 of the Padres 137 games.

Before his recent slump, Cronenworth was second on the team in batting average (.279) and tied with Tommy Pham for second-highest percentage on base (.350) and tied with Manny Machado for second-highest slugging- percentage ( .490). The leader in all three categories was and is Tatis. But Cronenworth has made 125 times more plate appearances than Tatis.

Cronenworth’s 28 doubles and six triples lead the team. His total of 234 bases is third on the team behind Tatis (245) and Machado (235), surpassing fourth place Eric Hosmer with 60.

He’s just been so steady and consistent, and he’s done really well in these big moments, said manager Jayce Tingler.

While none were as dramatic as Sunday, Cronenworth does have a team-high 12 game-winning RBIs.

This was his first walk-off homer of his career and his second walk-off hit. The other was against the Texas Rangers last August. Cronenworth also tied a game on August 21 against the Phillies by hitting a homer with two outs and two runs in the ninth inning.

You always want to get the big hit when you get to that place, he said. So your heart might be racing a little more. You just have to take a few deep breaths and relax and just try to have a good batting.

Here is video van Cronenworth and Paddack on the win.

facts

Craig Stammen, Emilio Pagn and Mark Melancon each threw a scoreless inning yesterday. This came after the bullpen gave up 3 2/3 scoreless innings on Saturday. This is the first time Padres Relievers have put together consecutive scoreless outings, so long since they did it in three consecutive games from July 31 to August 3. The bullpens ERA on August 3 was an MLB-best 2.87. It is now 3.21, which is fourth place.

Stammen’s scoreless inning extended his streak to 11 innings without conceding a run over his past eight appearances.

Machado extended his hit streak to nine games with a single in the first inning. This is his second long run this season. He hits .342 (13-for-38) with four doubles and two homeruns over the nine games.

Hosmer’s first-inning double, which led to two runs, was his fourth extra-base hit in six games. Hosmer was 2-for-2. His 27 multi-hit games are the fourth most on the team behind Cronenworth (36), Machado (35) and Tatis (30).

Tommy Pham is 8-for-21 this season as a pinch-hitter after a pinch single in the eighth inning.

Melancon’s three walks equal a season high, including against Houston (May 28).

Bryce Miller wrote a column on a topic that many have talked about. Tatis moves to right field. Here it is.

Okay, that’s it for me today.

Enjoy your holiday. Talk to you on Wednesday.