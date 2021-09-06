Cricket: Tasmanian Prime Minister Peter Gutwein questions November test against Afghanistan





Tasmanian Prime Minister Peter Gutwein says he is really concerned about Hobart hosting the first-ever test match between Australia and Afghanistan following the Taliban’s recent takeover of the country. The historic clash between the two nations kicks off on November 27 at Bellerive Oval and threatens to be a major Ashes set-up for captain Tim Paines. It is also an important competition for the Tasmanian skipper, who was able to captain his country at home for the first time. It is also set for the first test in Tasmania since 2016. The Taliban, who have completed a rapid takeover of Afghanistan, have stated they want the game to take place, and Hamid Shinwari, chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), told Cricinfo that the new government supported the sport. A large crowd gathered at the Kabul International Stadium in the Afghan capital last weekend for a T20 clash between two local teams, waving Afghan and Taliban flags as an indication that the sport is going ahead. But Shinwari also said the fate of the women’s program could be in jeopardy, and on Monday Gutwein said that was particularly worrying. He said there should be community consultations to determine if the game will go ahead as planned. I’m very concerned about whether or not the state should hold that competition without making some very clear commitments in terms of the future of women’s sports, Gutwein told a hearing on state budget estimates on Monday. What I plan to do, in terms of that contest going on, is reach out to the Hazara community later this week and have a chat with the local communities here to get a sense of their point of view. Try to work with the Australian Cricket Board (Cricket Australia) and I also want to get the feedback from our local community. If our local community felt that it would be sensible and perhaps confidence-building for that match to go ahead, then that’s of course a different matter. But I think we need some advice. The Hazaras, a religious minority, were targeted by the Taliban and violently persecuted when they ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. Shinwari told Cricinfo that talks with Cricket Australia are in the pipeline and that the Afghan team would go to Australia after the T2o World Cup. We have cricket support from management. After the T20 World Cup we will go to Australia to play a one-off test match, he said. Talks with Cricket Australia are in the works. After the World Cup, the team will go there. CA plans to continue the test despite: other concerns after the recent revolution. But the national and international schedule for this summer remains affected by border closures, with six one-day matches already postponed and the entire women’s series between Australia and India moved to Queensland.

