Historic turnaround continues for Grand Rapids Union football program

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan. The Grand Rapids Union football schedule starts 2-0 for the first time since the 1998 season, after beating Ottawa Hills in week one, 35-34, and Ypsilanti, 42-14, on the road in week two.

Sophomore head coach Don Fellows has already brought about a major turnaround.

“To be honest, I think the success has been so rapid because our kids have really bought in and we have a great seniors group,” Fellows said. “A lot of people say, ‘Well, my kids show up,’ but our kids have really been, I mean, since I’ve been there, our core group of kids hasn’t missed a day, and that’s in the weight room and learning football. our children are fully invested and so are our administration.”

Fellows took over from the Union after an outstanding run at Grand Rapids Christian, where he led the Eagles to a state championship in 2012.

He says the Red Hawks opening caught his eye when he knew his run was coming to an end with Christian.

“We looked at everything,” Fellows said of him and his family. “Would I go back to college coaching? And what jobs are there? We had a friend who approached Patty and I, we went out to dinner and they brought up the Union situation and, you know, I think most people understand my heart and my brother’s heart.”

Fellows says his background is similar to what his players go through.

“We come from a single mother,” he added. “She pretty much raised us and sports was everything.”

He understands the challenges within the Union’s program but he has embraced them right away.

“A lot of people see this as a black and white thing, I see it more as a socio-economic piece of this, so I grew up in a situation where it wasn’t easy for our family and if it wasn’t for football, I would never be in the situation I am in now,” Fellows said. “I won’t say it was an easy decision to take on the job, but once I got my hands on it and we got close to our kids, it was a great calling for us.”

Fellows says his biggest thing has been about preaching discipline to his players.

“It holds kids accountable. Take them to the weight room, and if you miss the workout, you said half in a game,” Fellows said. “It’s (a) tough job to do that, but you learn life lessons along the way and I have a great coaching staff picking up kids, making sure they’re at the practice, making sure they get proper nutrition and sleep, and then take the kids home with you. At the same time, the car rides are the most fun part, then you develop a relationship with these kids.”

Union has now won back-to-back games for the first time since 2003, and Fellows says he hopes to live up to expectations within the program.

“It started the first day you started to believe in yourself that you had confidence in yourself,” he added. “Things happen where the players have to feed on our personalities as coaches. I don’t care if it’s drafts or if we go out on the lake today, I don’t care what we do, it’s going to be competitive. We’ve had two of those games, now we’re going to big boy football, and we’re going to deal with some setbacks and I kind of embrace that.”

The Red Hawks will face Mona Shores in week three before Holland, Zeeland East, Zeeland West, Wyoming and Reeths-Puffer finish the season.

“Which kids are going to step it up? Like I said, we’re going to give it everything we’ve got,” Fellows said. “We’re not going to go in like, ‘Uh, we’ll see what happens,’ we’re going to try to win football games.”

