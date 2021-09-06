Next goal is to win gold medal at the 2024 Games in Paris: Bhavina Patel









By Vipul Kashyap

Updated: 06 Sep 2021

New Delhi [India]September 6 (ANI): India’s Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel may have won silver at the Paralympics, but the para table tennis star is unhappy with her performance and wants to win gold in Paris 2024.

World number one Zhou Ying had stunned Bhavina Patel in straight sets 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6) in just 19 minutes to take gold in Tokyo Games.

With this silver medal, Bhavina had opened India’s account for the recently concluded Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

“It’s great because I won a medal for my country. I’m sure a lot of people will be inspired by my journey. People who want to do something in their life will be inspired by my journey,” Bhavina told ANI.

Speaking further about the challenges she faced during her journey, Bhavina said: “There is no life if there are no problems. Challenges always make you strong, you must not lose hope. Many people supported me, especially SAI, PCI, Blind People Association who gave me the platform and I want to thank them all.”

Also not to mention the robot support TOPS provided me with. It helped me a lot to improve my gaming performance. The robot I got is advanced quality where I could play a variety of shots like spin, cut. even improved my game,” she added.

The table tennis star has his sights set on upcoming events but wants to win gold in Paris 2024.

“I want to focus on Commonwealth, Asian Games and World Championship for now, but my goal has grown. My next goal is to win a gold medal at the 2024 Games in Paris,” said Bhavina.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Paralympians. Speaking of the same, Bhavina said, “I want to take inspiration from Prime Minister Modi as everyone says Prime Minister motivates Mr. well.”

Meanwhile, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) will award Tokyo Paralympic Games silver medalist Bhavina Patel with Rs 31 lakh. (ANI)

