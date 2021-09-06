Astros vs. Padres – Game Recap – September 5, 2021

SAN DIEGO — As he rounded third base and took off his batting helmet in anticipation of a wild celebration after his first walk-off home run of his career, Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres had two thoughts in his mind.

I’ve always had the same feeling, just hopefully they don’t get my batting gloves wet and please don’t throw anything at my face, but they shot baby powder in my mouth,” Cronenworth said.

Cronenworth took a direct hit from baby powder from fellow All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. after his solo homerun with one out in the ninth inning took the Padres to a 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros.

The wild finish, coupled with a powerful outburst from Manny Machado, Wil Myers and Tatis in a 10-2 win on Saturday, could perhaps change something for the Padres, who have struggled over the past few weeks.

The Padres took two out of three from the Astros and came back for Cincinnati in the wildcard race for second.

Cronenworth said they would get their swagger back.

It was a super fun team up and down the lineup and I think when we played at our best everyone was having a great time, everyone dancing in the dugout, pulling for each other,” Cronenworth said. of swag thing, having fun. I think when we did that day by day, everyone was confident and it’s pretty hard to beat this team when they did that.

Cronenworth, who recently struggled at the plate, sent a drive to right-center off reliever Ryne Stanek for his 20th homer of the season. It was the second game-winning hit in his two-year career.

A batter earlier, Stanek (1-4) caught Machado’s pop-up behind the mound and then tumbled backwards, with the ball in his glove.

That game brought a smile from Stanek and his teammates. He didn’t look like this moments later when Cronenworth connected and immediately slapped his glove with his right hand.

San Diego hadn’t scored since the first, when it took a 3-1 lead against Luis Garcia, one of the best rookies in the AL.

Stanek threw nearly 100 when Cronenworth made a mistake on two four-seamers before homering on a 2-2 splitter clocking in at 90 mph.

You always want to get the big punch when you get to that spot, said Cronenworth, who took over at shortstop after Tatis moved to the outfield to try and lessen the wear and tear on his troublesome left shoulder. Your heart might be beating a little bit more, whatever it is, you just need to take a few deep breaths, relax and honestly just have a good batting in that situation.

Whether you hit the ball hard, run, you have a long at bat, 10 or 12 pitches, or you hit a homer, there you just try to do everything you can to get on base and get that the next guy up there, because you never know what’s going to happen to someone on the base, he said.

The Astros tied the score in the seventh when Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa homered on consecutive pitches off Chris Paddack. Gurriel homered to the left on a 2-0 pitch, his 14th, and Correa hit Paddack’s next delivery over the center fence, his 22nd.

Padres closer Mark Melancon (4-2) got into a 3-3 game in the ninth and walked consecutive walks for Kyle Tucker and Gurriel before allowing Correa to ground into a double play. After Jake Meyers walked, Melancon struckout pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz.

Paddack was strong for six plus and gave up three runs and six hits, with no strikeouts or walks.

Paddack dodged some potential big trouble in the first. Jose Altuve hit a leadoff double and Michael Brantley reached on a throwing error by Cronenworth at short stop. Tatis tried to make a sliding catch on Alex Bregman’s flyball to rightfield, but he came in for a single that brought in Altuve.

Tucker, who homered in each of the first two games of the series, flied out and Paddack caused Gurriel to ground into a double play.

The Padres then jumped off Garcia for three runs in the first inning. Three of the first four batters reached base to load the bases before Myers hit a sacrifice fly and Eric Hosmer followed with a two-run double to the left.

Garcia gave up three runs and six hits in more than six innings, struckout five and walked.

VERSATILE MACHADO

Machado, a third baseman, had an out in deep rightfield and an assist from his normal position in the fourth inning. Machado, who often plays in shallow right when the Padres shift against left-handed batters, tracked down Tucker’s flyout deep right for the first out of the inning and then, back in the hot corner, Correa’s gloved grounder and threw to first for the third out.

TRAINERS ROOM

A day after throwing a ball off his left knee, Yordan Alvarez was not in the Astros lineup, but he did a pinch-hit and struckout in the seventh. He was in so much pain on Saturday night that he had to be helped off the field. The team said the X-rays were negative and that Alvarez has a bruised knee.

NEXT ONE

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (10-4, 3.20) is scheduled for Monday-evening in the opener of a three-game home series against Seattle. The Mariners are going to counter with LHP Yusei Kikuchi (7-7, 4.12.

Padres: I haven’t announced a starter yet for Tuesday night’s opener of a two game home run against the Angels.

——