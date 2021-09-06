Connect with us

Sports

How Michigan Football and Washington Match Statistically?

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

 


Michigan plays soccer next opponent, Washington, enters Saturday’s week 2 primetime matchup somewhat swaying, after losing at home to Montana at the FCS level on Saturday.

When we dig into the numbers, Washington isn’t quite the mess they’re likely to get, given the gravity of the loss. Here’s how the two teams stack up.

Related

Opinion: Michigan’s new football defense hasn’t done anything yet

Roundup: What the National Media Are Saying About Football in Michigan After Week 1

Former Michigan QB Posts Video Game Songs To New School

Juwan Howard sends a supportive message to Ronnie Bell

insult

Rank (Metric)Rank (Metric)
Michigan scoring offense16th (47 pp.)33rd (13 pp.)Washington scoring defense
Michigan rush violation7th (335 ypg)67th (127 ypga)Washington rush defense
Michigan pass violation64th (216 ypg)13th (105 ypga)Washington passes defense
Michigan Total Violation13th (551 ypg)16th (232 ypga)Washington total defense
Michigan yards per game7th (9.18 ypp)27th (4.07 years)Washington yards allowed per game
Michigan first downs50th (22 pp.)5th (10 apg)Washington up. first downs
Michigan third down conv.12th (61.54%)7th (16.38%)Washington up. third down conv.
Michigan fourth down conv.1st (100%)1st (0%)Washington up. fourth down conv.
Michigan red zone conv.1st (100%)56th (100%)Washington up. red zone conv.
Pockets allowed in Michigan25th (1 juice)81st (1 spg)Washington down
Michigan TFL Allowed7th (2 tsp/g)76th (5 tsp/g)Washington TFL
Michigan long scrimmage plays67th (14 10+ yd plays)24th (9 10+ m play)Washington long games allowed
Michigan penalties58th (48 yds/gm)17th (81 m/g)Washington up. to punish
Michigan TOP84th (28:09)50th (31:28)Washington TOP

Defense

Rank (Metric)Rank (Metric)
Michigan scoring defense35th (14 pages)116th (7 pages)Washington scoring foul
Michigan rush defense66th (126 ypga)110th (65 ypg)Washington rush attack
Michigan passing defense55th (191 ypga)62nd (226 ypg)Washington pass violation
Michigan total defense51st (317 ypga)105th (291 ypg)Washington’s Total Violation
Michigan yards allowed per game47th (4.59 years)110th (3.99 ypp)Washington yards per game
Michigan on. first downs45th (17 pg)60th (20pg)Washington. first downs
Michigan on. third down conv.100th (47.06%)98th (28.57%)Washington. third down conv.
Michigan on. fourth down conv.NR (0 att)68th (33%)Washington. fourth down conv.
Michigan on. red zone conv.56th (100%)1st (100%)Washington. red zone conv.
Michigan bags81st (1 sec/g)83rd (3 sa/g)Washington bags allowed
Michigan TFL11th (3 tsp/g)92nd (8 tsp/g)Washington TFL allowed
Long scrimmage games allowed in Michigan35th (11 10+ m plays)81st (12 10+ yd play)Washington long plays
Michigan on. to punish100th (30 km/g)27th (30 km/g)Washington. to punish

Special teams

Rank (Metric)Rank (Metric)
kick off Michigan60th (63.78m)29th (59m)Washington up. kick off
Michigan kickoff return3rd (49.5 yds/ret)79th (23 yds/ret)Washington kick-off return allowed
Punting in Michigan56th (43.5 yds/p)97th (47 yds/p)Washington up. punt
Michigan Point Return4th (31 yds/ret)73rd (22.5 yds/ret)Washington point return allowed
Michigan Field Goals1st (100%)30th (66.7%)Washington up. field goals
Michigan PAT1st (100%)10th (100%)Washington up. pat
Michigan on. kick off101st (65m)4th (65m)kick off Washington
Michigan kickoff return allowed5th (10 yds/ret)58th (17.33 yds/ret)Washington kickoff return
Michigan up. punt35th (39.29 yds/p)40th (45 yds/p)Washington punting
Michigan point return allowedNR (0 returns)31st (9 yds/ret)Washington point return
Michigan on. field goals1st (0%)93rd (0%)Washington field goals
Michigan up. pat10th (100%)1st (100%)Washington PAT

Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American and more on ESPN+

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://wolverineswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/05/michigan-football-vs-washington-huskies-stat-preview/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: