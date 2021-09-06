Sports
How Michigan Football and Washington Match Statistically?
Michigan plays soccer next opponent, Washington, enters Saturday’s week 2 primetime matchup somewhat swaying, after losing at home to Montana at the FCS level on Saturday.
When we dig into the numbers, Washington isn’t quite the mess they’re likely to get, given the gravity of the loss. Here’s how the two teams stack up.
insult
|Rank (Metric)
|Rank (Metric)
|Michigan scoring offense
|16th (47 pp.)
|33rd (13 pp.)
|Washington scoring defense
|Michigan rush violation
|7th (335 ypg)
|67th (127 ypga)
|Washington rush defense
|Michigan pass violation
|64th (216 ypg)
|13th (105 ypga)
|Washington passes defense
|Michigan Total Violation
|13th (551 ypg)
|16th (232 ypga)
|Washington total defense
|Michigan yards per game
|7th (9.18 ypp)
|27th (4.07 years)
|Washington yards allowed per game
|Michigan first downs
|50th (22 pp.)
|5th (10 apg)
|Washington up. first downs
|Michigan third down conv.
|12th (61.54%)
|7th (16.38%)
|Washington up. third down conv.
|Michigan fourth down conv.
|1st (100%)
|1st (0%)
|Washington up. fourth down conv.
|Michigan red zone conv.
|1st (100%)
|56th (100%)
|Washington up. red zone conv.
|Pockets allowed in Michigan
|25th (1 juice)
|81st (1 spg)
|Washington down
|Michigan TFL Allowed
|7th (2 tsp/g)
|76th (5 tsp/g)
|Washington TFL
|Michigan long scrimmage plays
|67th (14 10+ yd plays)
|24th (9 10+ m play)
|Washington long games allowed
|Michigan penalties
|58th (48 yds/gm)
|17th (81 m/g)
|Washington up. to punish
|Michigan TOP
|84th (28:09)
|50th (31:28)
|Washington TOP
Defense
|Rank (Metric)
|Rank (Metric)
|Michigan scoring defense
|35th (14 pages)
|116th (7 pages)
|Washington scoring foul
|Michigan rush defense
|66th (126 ypga)
|110th (65 ypg)
|Washington rush attack
|Michigan passing defense
|55th (191 ypga)
|62nd (226 ypg)
|Washington pass violation
|Michigan total defense
|51st (317 ypga)
|105th (291 ypg)
|Washington’s Total Violation
|Michigan yards allowed per game
|47th (4.59 years)
|110th (3.99 ypp)
|Washington yards per game
|Michigan on. first downs
|45th (17 pg)
|60th (20pg)
|Washington. first downs
|Michigan on. third down conv.
|100th (47.06%)
|98th (28.57%)
|Washington. third down conv.
|Michigan on. fourth down conv.
|NR (0 att)
|68th (33%)
|Washington. fourth down conv.
|Michigan on. red zone conv.
|56th (100%)
|1st (100%)
|Washington. red zone conv.
|Michigan bags
|81st (1 sec/g)
|83rd (3 sa/g)
|Washington bags allowed
|Michigan TFL
|11th (3 tsp/g)
|92nd (8 tsp/g)
|Washington TFL allowed
|Long scrimmage games allowed in Michigan
|35th (11 10+ m plays)
|81st (12 10+ yd play)
|Washington long plays
|Michigan on. to punish
|100th (30 km/g)
|27th (30 km/g)
|Washington. to punish
Special teams
|Rank (Metric)
|Rank (Metric)
|kick off Michigan
|60th (63.78m)
|29th (59m)
|Washington up. kick off
|Michigan kickoff return
|3rd (49.5 yds/ret)
|79th (23 yds/ret)
|Washington kick-off return allowed
|Punting in Michigan
|56th (43.5 yds/p)
|97th (47 yds/p)
|Washington up. punt
|Michigan Point Return
|4th (31 yds/ret)
|73rd (22.5 yds/ret)
|Washington point return allowed
|Michigan Field Goals
|1st (100%)
|30th (66.7%)
|Washington up. field goals
|Michigan PAT
|1st (100%)
|10th (100%)
|Washington up. pat
|Michigan on. kick off
|101st (65m)
|4th (65m)
|kick off Washington
|Michigan kickoff return allowed
|5th (10 yds/ret)
|58th (17.33 yds/ret)
|Washington kickoff return
|Michigan up. punt
|35th (39.29 yds/p)
|40th (45 yds/p)
|Washington punting
|Michigan point return allowed
|NR (0 returns)
|31st (9 yds/ret)
|Washington point return
|Michigan on. field goals
|1st (0%)
|93rd (0%)
|Washington field goals
|Michigan up. pat
|10th (100%)
|1st (100%)
|Washington PAT
Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American and more on ESPN+
Sources
2/ https://wolverineswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/05/michigan-football-vs-washington-huskies-stat-preview/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]