



Michigan plays soccer next opponent, Washington, enters Saturday's week 2 primetime matchup somewhat swaying, after losing at home to Montana at the FCS level on Saturday. When we dig into the numbers, Washington isn't quite the mess they're likely to get, given the gravity of the loss. Here's how the two teams stack up.

Rank (Metric) Rank (Metric) Michigan scoring offense 16th (47 pp.) 33rd (13 pp.) Washington scoring defense Michigan rush violation 7th (335 ypg) 67th (127 ypga) Washington rush defense Michigan pass violation 64th (216 ypg) 13th (105 ypga) Washington passes defense Michigan Total Violation 13th (551 ypg) 16th (232 ypga) Washington total defense Michigan yards per game 7th (9.18 ypp) 27th (4.07 years) Washington yards allowed per game Michigan first downs 50th (22 pp.) 5th (10 apg) Washington up. first downs Michigan third down conv. 12th (61.54%) 7th (16.38%) Washington up. third down conv. Michigan fourth down conv. 1st (100%) 1st (0%) Washington up. fourth down conv. Michigan red zone conv. 1st (100%) 56th (100%) Washington up. red zone conv. Pockets allowed in Michigan 25th (1 juice) 81st (1 spg) Washington down Michigan TFL Allowed 7th (2 tsp/g) 76th (5 tsp/g) Washington TFL Michigan long scrimmage plays 67th (14 10+ yd plays) 24th (9 10+ m play) Washington long games allowed Michigan penalties 58th (48 yds/gm) 17th (81 m/g) Washington up. to punish Michigan TOP 84th (28:09) 50th (31:28) Washington TOP









Defense Rank (Metric) Rank (Metric) Michigan scoring defense 35th (14 pages) 116th (7 pages) Washington scoring foul Michigan rush defense 66th (126 ypga) 110th (65 ypg) Washington rush attack Michigan passing defense 55th (191 ypga) 62nd (226 ypg) Washington pass violation Michigan total defense 51st (317 ypga) 105th (291 ypg) Washington’s Total Violation Michigan yards allowed per game 47th (4.59 years) 110th (3.99 ypp) Washington yards per game Michigan on. first downs 45th (17 pg) 60th (20pg) Washington. first downs Michigan on. third down conv. 100th (47.06%) 98th (28.57%) Washington. third down conv. Michigan on. fourth down conv. NR (0 att) 68th (33%) Washington. fourth down conv. Michigan on. red zone conv. 56th (100%) 1st (100%) Washington. red zone conv. Michigan bags 81st (1 sec/g) 83rd (3 sa/g) Washington bags allowed Michigan TFL 11th (3 tsp/g) 92nd (8 tsp/g) Washington TFL allowed Long scrimmage games allowed in Michigan 35th (11 10+ m plays) 81st (12 10+ yd play) Washington long plays Michigan on. to punish 100th (30 km/g) 27th (30 km/g) Washington. to punish List Big Ten power rankings with action in week 1 in the books









Special teams Rank (Metric) Rank (Metric) kick off Michigan 60th (63.78m) 29th (59m) Washington up. kick off Michigan kickoff return 3rd (49.5 yds/ret) 79th (23 yds/ret) Washington kick-off return allowed Punting in Michigan 56th (43.5 yds/p) 97th (47 yds/p) Washington up. punt Michigan Point Return 4th (31 yds/ret) 73rd (22.5 yds/ret) Washington point return allowed Michigan Field Goals 1st (100%) 30th (66.7%) Washington up. field goals Michigan PAT 1st (100%) 10th (100%) Washington up. pat Michigan on. kick off 101st (65m) 4th (65m) kick off Washington Michigan kickoff return allowed 5th (10 yds/ret) 58th (17.33 yds/ret) Washington kickoff return Michigan up. punt 35th (39.29 yds/p) 40th (45 yds/p) Washington punting Michigan point return allowed NR (0 returns) 31st (9 yds/ret) Washington point return Michigan on. field goals 1st (0%) 93rd (0%) Washington field goals Michigan up. pat 10th (100%) 1st (100%) Washington PAT Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American and more on ESPN+ Gallery Photo Gallery: Michigan Football Destroys Western Michigan









