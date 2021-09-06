US Open tennis | Qualifier Van de Zandschulp tames Argentine battler to reach quarters





Van de Zandschulp, 117 in the world ranking, is only the third qualifier to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open men



Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp continued his story march at the US Open on Sunday by beating Argentine fighter Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 5-7 5-7 6-1 to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal. After rolling through the first two sets, the 25-year-old Dutchman seemed poised for a smooth passage to the last eight, but in the end he needed five sets, five match points and four hours and 20 minutes to tame the eleventh seed. Van de Zandschulp, 117 in the world rankings, will become only the third qualifier to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open for men, but could soon be joined by German qualifiers Peter Gojowczyk and Oscar Otte who want to join him. I think what I’ve done for me, it’s amazing that I beat number 11 here, especially in a match like this, said Van de Zandschulp, who then faces second-placed Daniil Medvedev. For me it was the first time in the big stadium. The crowd here was great. The next match might be about Arthur Ashe, I think. There will be even more people, so yeah, I’m looking forward to it. Having won from a set-down in all six previous games (three main draws, three qualifiers), the Van de Zandschulp didn’t have to dig out an early hole for the first time and looked ready to make quick work of the Argentine up two sets to love. But Schwartzman, who hadn’t dropped a set to get into the fourth round, wasn’t going to come easy. He came off the ropes in the third set to get a keybreak at 6-5, then held the serve to extend the match. Van de Zandschulp would take an even bigger wobble in the fourth as Schwartzman was serving to stay in the game. The Dutchman was unable to convert two break opportunities that had achieved the victory. After weathering the storm, Schwartzman seized another opportunity to break Van de Zandschulp, holding his serve to cause a roar from a packed Louis Armstrong Stadium. As the match slipped, Van de Zandschulp reset for the fifth and started hitting the target with a deadly forehand that had been such a big weapon in the beginning, but lost his blow in the third and fourth sets. Schwartzman, as tenacious competitor as there is on the men’s tour, suddenly lost his bite as Van de Zandschulp claimed the early break and then a second to lead 5-1. But closing the game wasn’t going to be easy as Van de Zandschulp finally finished the job on his fifth match point as Schwartzman made his comeback in the net. It was weird, the fifth, Schwartzman said. I tried to put the ball, every ball, on the field one more time, because I thought, OK, he came out of qualifying, three laps already. But he played a good game. I think he deserved to win today.

