ENC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Kerala Club Championship





Kerala Club Championship Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 Team ENC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of Kerala Club Championship match between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Tripunithura Cricket Club. They will face each other for the first time this season in the Kerala Club Championship. ENC vs TRC Kerala Club Championship Match 14 Details: the 14e Kerala Club Championship match Eranakulam Cricket Club will face Tripunithura Cricket Club on 6e SD College cricket ground. This game starts at 1:30 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. ENC vs TRC Kerala Club Championship Match 14 Preview: The Kerala Club Championship will see its fourteenth match of the season just after the thirteenth match between Masters Cricket Club and Tripunithura Cricket Club has ended. Eranakulam Cricket Club will face Tripunithura Cricket Club in the fourteenth match of the season of the Kerala Club Championship. Eranakulam Cricket Club playing their opening game of this season of the Kerala Club Championship while Tripunithura Cricket Club played one match in this season in which Masters Cricket Club beat them by 6 wickets. Alfi francis, Abhiram CH, Bovas M Justin, Joffin Jose and Sreehari S Nari are the key players of the Eranakulam Cricket Club squad while Karthik Shaji, Govind Dev Pai, Nikhil Babu, Akash Babu and S Sivaraj are the key players of the Tripunithura Cricket Club troops. ENC vs TRC Kerala Club Championship Match 14 Weather Forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 28C on match day with a humidity of 79% and a wind speed of 19 km/h. There is a 74% chance of precipitation during the game. ENC vs TRC Kerala Club Championship Match 14 Pitch Report: The surface is balanced, with good help for both batters and bowlers. It is expected to provide some first aid for the swing bowlers and the spinners will be crucial in the middle overs. Story continues Average 1NS collection score: The average score of the first innings on this wicket is 140. Record of chasing teams: The team that bats second does not enjoy good records here. They have a win rate of 40 on this job. ENC vs TRC Kerala Club Championship Match 14 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) ENC vs TRC Kerala Club Championship Match 14 Probable XIs: Eranakulam Cricket Club: Alfi francis, Sirajudheen PS, Abhiram CH, Sreehari S Nari, Sreehari S Nari, M Arun, Dithya Vinod, Bovas M JustinzAaron jude, S Subin, Joffin Jose Bank: Vipul PS, Ajay B Bhat, Jerin PS Tripunithura Cricket Club: Sivaraj S, Abdul Basith, Nikhil Babu, Asok Menon, Akhil MS, Mohammed Shanu, MD Nidheesh, E Vignesh, Akash Babu, Karthik Shaji (wk), Afrad Reshab PN Bank: Sachin Suresh, Govind Pai, Adithya Suresh Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Alfi Francis is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer of Eranakulam Cricket Club. Nikhil Baboo is a left-handed batsman and orthodox left-arm spinner of the Tripunithura Cricket Club. He hit 29 runs and took q wicket in the last game. Akhil-MS Balan is a right-handed batsman and right-arm leg-break bowler of Tripunithura Cricket Club. He scored 6 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. Abdul Bazith-PA is a right-handed batsman for Tripunithura Cricket Club who opens the innings for them. He hit 21 runs in the last game. ENC vs TRC Kerala Club Championship Match 14 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Nikhil Babu, Abdul Bazith-PA Vice Captain Akhil-MS Balan, Alfi Francis Featured Play XI No.1 for ENC vs TRC Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Karthik Shaji batters Abdul Bazith-PA, Abhiram CH, Alfi Francis Allrounder Akhil-MS Balan (VC), Joffin Jose, Nikhil Babu (c), Bovas M Justin bowlers Sreehari S Nair, Afrad Reshab, S Sivaraj ENC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction Featured Play XI No.2 for ENC vs TRC Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Karthik Shaji Batsmen Abdul Bazith-PA (C), Arjun Aji, Alfi Francis (VC) Allrounders Akhil-MS Balan, Joffin Jose, Nikhil Babu, Bovas M Justin bowlers Sreehari S Nair, Afrad Reshab, Akash Babu ENC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction ENC vs TRC Kerala Club Championship Match 14 Expert Advice: Nikhil Babu will be a top multiplier for the small leagues. Arjun Aji and Akash Babu are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3. ENC vs TRC Kerala Club Championship Match 14 Probable Winners: Tripunithura Cricket Club is expected to win this match. The mail ENC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Kerala Club Championship appeared first on CricketAddictor.

