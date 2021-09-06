Game balls for comeback win over Houston





To say that the Texas Tech soccer team’s 38-21 victory over Houston on Saturday night was significant would be an understatement. It was as huge a weeklong win as this program has had in the “Air Raid” era. Typically, Tech has opened the season with games-over programs that have little chance of threatening disruption. Sure, there have been some lesser shows like 2014’s Central Arkansas or 2020’s Houston Baptist that nearly stunned the Red Raiders, but for the most part Tech’s openers were less than intriguing. In fact, Tech has only played twice against a Power 5 team in week one of the season since the year 2000 (2002 in Ohio State and 2018 vs. Ole Miss in Houston). And while Houston isn’t a Power 5 program yet, they are one that soon will be, posing one of the biggest challenges Tech has faced in an opener in the past more than two decades. Of course, this game took on more importance, as the Cougars are expected to join the Big 12 as early as 2023. So Tech had to come out and make a statement, not just to the U of H program, but even more so to its own. population. Think how the next two weeks would have felt if Matt Wells’ team hadn’t been able to close Saturday’s 14-point deficit. Given the recent state of the program, imagine how sparse the crowd in Lubbock would have been for the Stephen F. Austin and Florida International games if Tech had left Houston with a 0-1 record this weekend. Additionally, winning a Bowl would require four conference wins, something this program has only done three times in the post-Mike Leach era. So yes, beating the Cougars was almost a necessity for the Red Raiders if they were to have a shot at making 2021 more than just another study into futility. Plus, the way Tech persevered and fought back can build some extra steadfastness in this team, steadfastness that will be needed in Big 12 play. That aspect of the win that Wells pointed to in his post-season comments. “…that’s the most important thing, the mentality we’re going to get out of this game,” he said “and be able to improve in week two. This is a long season. It’s a week-long season. It is a season of one game per week. And tomorrow it starts again for us. And you know, I think that’s going to be the biggest indicator for us as we go through the month of September and get into Big 12 play a little bit…” The result of the first week of this year certainly feels more satisfying and productive than this program has delivered in quite some time. It also feels like something that can be built to move forward. To help Tech secure this crucial win, there were some outstanding individual performances worthy of match balls. So let’s take a look at who stood out the most and we’ll start by recognizing the work of one of the most researched men in all of West Texas.

