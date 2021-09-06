IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Zimbabwe Tour of Ireland





Ireland IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of the match between Ireland Wolves and Zimbabwe Select XI. IR-A vs ZIMS Zimbabwe Tour of Ireland One-Time Match Details: The one-off tour match between Ireland Wolves and Zimbabwe Select XI will be played at 6e September at the Cricket Ground in Northern Ireland. This game starts at 3:00 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. IR-A vs ZIMS Zimbabwe Tour of Ireland One-Time Tour Match Preview: Ireland Wolves and Zimbabwe Select XI play against each other in the One-off tour match. This match will be played as an exhibition game prior to the three-match ODI series between Ireland and Zimbabwe. Ireland brutally beat Zimbabwe in the T20I series, so they are looking forward to making a comeback in the ODI series. This game will be a good confidence boost for both sides as they can try different tactics and combinations in this match before the official games start. William Porterfield, Jeremy Lawlor, Graham Kennedy and Graham Hume are some of the key players of the Ireland Wolves team, while Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervin, Wesley Madhevere and Ryan Burl are the key players of the Zimbabwe Select XI side. IR-A vs ZIMS Zimbabwe Tour of Ireland One-off weather forecast for match match: The temperature is expected to hover around 21C on match day with a humidity of 76% and a wind speed of 11 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation during the game. IR-A vs ZIMS Zimbabwe Tour of Ireland One-Time Tour Match Pitch Report: The Northan Ireland Cricket Ground is a hit-friendly surface and is expected to assist the batters here again. Pacers can get some help in the second half of the game, while spinners can come in handy in the middle overs. Average 1NS collection score: The average score of the first innings on this wicket is NA. Record of chasing teams: AFTER IR-A vs ZIMS Zimbabwe Tour of Ireland One-off match injuries update: Story continues (Will be added when there is an update) IR-A vs ZIMS Zimbabwe Tour of Ireland One-Time Tour Match Probable XIs: Irish wolves: Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, William Porterfield, Jeremy Lawlor, Murray Commins, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Matt Ford, Barry McCarthy, Josh Manley, Aaron Cawley Bank: Stephen Doheny, Mike Frost Zimbabwe Select XI: Regis Chakabva, Brandon Taylor, Craig Ervin, Dion Myers, Milton Sumba, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza Bank: Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Tadiwanashe Germany Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: William Porterfield is a left-handed batsman from Ireland Wolves who usually opens the innings for them. He has hammered 4,159 runs so far in his 141-match ODI career. Graham Hume is a left-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler for Ireland Wolves. Ryan Burli is a left-handed batsman and right-arm leg-break bowler from Zimbabwe Select XI. He has so far scored 307 runs and taken 7 wickets in his 20-match ODI career. Craig Ervine is a left-handed batsman from Zimbabwe Select XI who hits one-down for them. He has 2,616 runs so far in his 92-match ODI career. IR-A vs ZIMS Zimbabwe Tour of Ireland One-Time Tour Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices: Captain Ryan Burl, Graham Hume Vice Captain William Porterfield, Craig Ervine Featured Play XI No.1 for IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Regis Origin BAtsmen William Porterfield (VC), Craig Ervine, Jeremy Lawlor All-rounder Ryan Burl (C), Wesley Madhevere, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume bowlers Luke Jongwe, Barry McCarthy, Blessing Muzarabani IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 Prediction Featured Play XI No.2 for IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Regis Origin, Lorcan Tucker batters William Porterfield, Craig Ervine (VC), Jeremy Lawlor Allrounders Ryan Burl, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume (C) bowlers Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Barry McCarthy IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 Prediction IR-A vs ZIMS Zimbabwe Tour of Ireland One-Time Tour Match Expert Advice: Ryan Burl will be a great captaincy for the mini major leagues. Brandon Taylor and Lorcan Tucker are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3. IR-A vs ZIMS Zimbabwe Tour of Ireland One-Time Tour Match Probable Winners: Zimbabwe Select XI is expected to win this match. The mail IR-A vs ZIMS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Zimbabwe Tour of Ireland appeared first on CricketAddictor.

