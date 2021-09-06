Pac-12 Football Notebook: A UCLA High and a Washington Low





There was much to pack from this week’s Pac-12 action, but only two results reverberated across the country. Headlines from two major newspapers tell the story. “Can Huskies Recover From a Centenary Stink Against Montana?” – Seattle Times “College Football Saturday: How UCLA Can Become a Playoff Participant” – Los Angeles Times. Quotes reveal the meaning: “This is not Bemidji State now. These are the Washington Huskies. This is App State over Michigan.” — Montana coach Bobby Hauck “It’s good to have wet hair on Saturday night” — UCLA coach Chip Kelly. Yep, UCLA’s 38-27 win over No. 16 LSU has the LA media suggesting the Bruins could come into the College Football Playoff with four teams for the national championship. Chip Kelly, who is suddenly an attacking genius again, was doused in water after the upset win: Chosen to finish fourth in Pac-12 South in the preseason media poll, the Bruins are likely to be ranked in the top 25 this week after what some are calling the Pac-12’s most significant win since an Oregon team, coached by Kelly, knocked out of Florida state in the 2014 national semifinals. (This week’s AP poll has been delayed because No. 9 Notre Dame has a Sunday night game.) UCLA had a 210-49 lead on the ground against LSU, an SEC team with a reputation for physical play and excellent defense. Oh, what a boost UCLA’s nationally televised display would be for the Pac-12’s dwindling football reputation—besides that. . . . Meanwhile, in Seattle, Washington’s 13-7 loss 13-7 to FCS team Montana was called “perhaps the most shocking defeat in school history.” by Husky Maven. Montana head coach Hauck, a former Washington assistant coach, compared Montana’s anger to Appalachian State’s 34-32 win over No. 5 Michigan in 2007. Montana’s win didn’t quite match App State’s win, but it was only the sixth time since the FCS label was invented in 1978 that an FCS team defeated a ranked FBS opponent. The Grizzlies had lost to Washington 63-7 four years ago in their previous encounter, and their only win over the Huskies in their 19 previous encounters came in 1920. Montana was a 22.5-point underdog this time, and the over/ under on Saturday’s game was 52.5 points, with oddsmakers expecting Washington to score at will. The Huskies managed just seven points, and after rolling 78 yards down the field for a touchdown on their first possession less than five minutes into the game, the Huskies failed to score another run. In the remaining 55 minutes, Washington won just 28 rushing yards on 21 carries, averaging 1.3 yards per attempt. Three potential wide receiver starters didn’t play for the Huskies, but that doesn’t explain the offensive shortcomings. Washington quarterback Dylan Morris was fired three times and threw three interceptions, although two were on tipped passes. The Huskies’ offensive shutdown after the opening stage was similar to: Cal’s offensive shutdown against Nevada. Montana quarterback Camron Humphrey. Photo by Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports The five questions 1. What is the national image of Pac-12 football now? UCLA’s game against LSU was expected to establish the conference’s national reputation for 2021. But despite the Bruins’ impressive win, Washington’s embarrassing loss to an FCS team and Stanford’s weak performance against Kansas State, Cal’s loss to Nevada, Washington State’s loss to 17-point underdog Utah State and Oregon’s battle to get past 20.5-point underdog Fresno State may have negated all the good UCLA did. 2. Has the balance of power shifted from the Pac-12 North to the Pac-12 South? Nine of the 10 Pac-12 champions since the conference expanded to 12 teams are from the Pac-12 North. But five of the six Northern teams were defeated this weekend, the lone winner being Oregon, which was less than impressive and downright lucky to get past Fresno State. Meanwhile, five of the South teams won their games, with UCLA’s win over LSU taking center stage, while the South’s other four wins were all by at least 23 points. The only loss was to Arizona, which was surprisingly competitive in a 24-16 loss to BYU. 3. Will Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux play against the state of Ohio next week? The Ducks’ standout defensive end sustained a sprained foot in the first half that ended his day against Fresno State, and his loss was noticeable. With Thibedeaux in the game, the Ducks were in control of the game and provided a constant pass rush on Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener. Thibodeaux’s sack and Haener’s resulting fumble led directly to an Oregon touchdown. With Thibodeaux sidelined, Haener had all the time he needed to improve the Oregon pass defenses, and the Ducks narrowly survived. X-rays were negative and Ducks coach Mario Cristobal was optimistic the injury is not serious. But you just can’t say anything about sprains, and without Thibodeaux, who is expected to be a top-five pick in the NFL draft, the Ducks’ chances in Columbus would drop significantly. 4. Is the Pac-12 ready for what lies ahead next week? In addition to Oregon’s game at fourth-ranked Ohio State, a humble Washington team heads to Ann Arbor to take on a Michigan team after a 47-14 win over Western Michigan, Colorado faces the top-10 Texas team A&M, Cal heads to TCU after his odd loss to Nevada, and Utah travels to Provo to take on BYU. UCLA has a bye, which could help the Bruins avoid disappointment. 5. What is the quarterback situation in Stanford, Oregon State, Washington State and Washington? Tanner McKee and Jack West split time for Stanford and did nothing to separate themselves in a 24-7 loss to Kansas State, with the Cardinal’s only score being 3:16 to go. Oregon State’s offense was more productive when Chance Nolan replaced Colorado starter Sam Noyer, a second-team all-Pac-12 roster, last season. And what about Tristan Gebbia, the Beavers starter at the start of last season who was out of the opener this year with a hamstring injury. Jarrett Guarantano got the start for Washington State, but Jayden de Laura played much of the game in the 26-23 loss to Utah State. We assume Dylan Morris will remain the starting quarterback in Washington, but after scoring just seven points in the loss to Montana, one wonders if highly regarded freshman Sam Huard will take a look even though he was listed as the #3 quarterback on the Huskies’ opening game depth chart. The Pac-12 top five teams: 1. UCLA (2-0) – If you didn’t have preconceived notions about Pac-12 teams, the Bruins’ early results would have earned the top spot without a doubt. 2. Utah (1-0) The Utes’ 40-17 win over Big Sky favorite Weber State in the preseason looks better after Washington lost to Montana, chosen to finish second in the Big Sky 3. USC (1-0) – The Trojans’ 30-7 victory over San Jose State was much closer than the score suggests, but a win over a good Mountain West team counts for something. 4. Oregon (1-0) – Well, the Ducks did win, although they were lucky to get past Fresno State, which led the fourth quarter. 5. Arizona State (1-0) – Beating a lousy Southern Utah team by 27 points wasn’t much, especially as the Sun Devils scored 12 penalties for 120 negative yards in the first half when they were their own worst enemy. “The Sun Devils were actually playing against the Sun Devils,” ASU coach Herm Edwards said afterwards. “It was bad football, sloppy football. It was embarrassing football. If we stop playing the Sun Devils because they’re really not on our schedule, we have a chance to be a pretty good football team.” Pac-12 Player of the Year Leaderboard 1. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA is backing off – After 106 yards and three touchdowns on six carries against Hawaii, Charbonnet added 117 yards on the ground and a score on 11 carries against LSU. He has an average of 13.1 yards per carry and a touchdown every 4.25 carries. He’s a transfer from Michigan. 2. Charlie Brewer, Utah quarterback – Brewer went 19-for-27 for 233 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win over Weber State. But four of his passes were dropped by receivers and his choice came on a Hail Mary at the end of the first half. So his line should be 23-for-27 for about 260 yards, two TDs and no picks. Oh, and he’s a transfer too, he spent last season at Baylor. 3. Drake London, USC recipient – He had 12 catches for 137 yards against San Jose State, and he seemed to be the target of the Trojans in every crucial play. 4. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon Defense Point Oddly enough, his perceived worth may have increased as he missed most of Saturday’s game against Fresno State. His sack and ensuing forced fumble directly led to a touchdown in Oregon, and the Ducks appeared to be in control of the game when he was available. When he was sidelined, the Ducks seemed vulnerable and narrowly took the win. 5. Free – USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, Colorado running back Jarek Broussard and Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels performed well, but none of them did enough to warrant a spot in the top five. Yet. Top three defensive moves of the week 3. Interception By USC Defensive End Drake Jackson: 2. Sacked And Forced Fumble By Oregon Kayvon Thibodeaux: 1. Acrobatic Interception By Stanford’s Kyu Blu Kelly: He ruled an incomplete pass on the pitch, but the call was quashed after a video review confirmed Kelly got a foot down after making the pick. . Follow Cal Sports Report’s Jake Curtis on Twitter: @jakecurtis53 Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching for: @si.calsportsreport or visiting https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

