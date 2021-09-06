Italy win 69 medals at Tokyo Paralympic Games





Italy finishes ninth on the table with the second-best results ever at the Paralympic Games. Italy closed the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday with 69 medals, one of the country’s best results ever. Italy not only achieved the second best ever result for the number of medals won, but also a record number of athletes: 115. Italy finished in ninth place on the medal table, winning 14 gold, 29 silver and 26 bronze medals. In first place came China with 207 medals, followed by the UK and US with 124 and 104 respectively. Italy’s medal record at the Summer Paralympics dates back to the very first edition, in Rome 1960, when the host nation took first place by winning 80 medals. Until the Tokyo edition, Italy’s second best ever performance was that of Seoul 1988, when the country won 58 medals. At the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Italy performed strongly in athletics, cycling, fencing, archery, table tennis and dressage, but the discipline in which it excelled most was swimming, with a total of 39 medals: 11 golds, 16 silvers and 12 bronzes . The most awarded swimmer was 23-year-old Stefano Raimondi, who won a total of seven medals: one gold, four silver and two bronze. A highlight for Italy came on Saturday when the country won its last three medals of the 2020 Paralympic Games courtesy of Ambra Sabatini, Martina Caironi and Monica Contrafatto, who took first, second and third in the women’s 100-meter athletics race in the category T63, dedicated to athletes whose legs have been amputated above the knee. Other highlights included silver in the women’s individual foil thanks to 24-year-old fencer Bebe Vio, who also helped Italy win silver in the team competition along with Andreea Ionela Mogos and Loredana Trigilia. Italy won gold in the team handbike race thanks to Luca Mazzone, Paolo Cecchetto and Diego Colombari, who dedicated their medals to former Paralympic rider and athlete Alex Zanardi, who was involved in a serious accident during a handbike race near Siena last summer.

