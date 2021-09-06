Five best innings by former Pakistani cricketers against India





Former Pakistani opener Saeed Anwar was one of those rare international cricketers, who never had to use brute force to get his game off to an exciting start. He preferred to rely on his graceful stroke play to rack up fast runs against any bowler. Many cricket experts of his day say that Anwar knew how to time his shot perfectly and was able to destroy any bowler as soon as he got wide offside from the stump. Anwar didn’t use his feet much while driving through the offside and later in his career it became a problem as he was often caught on the fourth slip and gully. Initially in his career, Anwar rose to the ranks as a white ball player, but later he also made a name for himself in red ball cricket. During his heyday, Anwar was a reliable opener, especially when Pakistan faced India. Some of the biggest blows of Anwar’s career came against Pakistan’s arch-rival India. He scored a total of 2002 runs against India in 50 matches with the help of four hundred and eight fifties. Anwars highest score in ODIs 194 runs also came against India. However, Anwar was not as successful against India when it comes to the Test as he scored just a hundred in three matches he played against his neighbors in the game’s longest format. Today, as Saeed Anwar celebrates his 53rd birthday; here we look at his centuries against India: 188 runs from 258 balls, venue: Kolkata (Asian Test Championship) Anwar’s only Test century against India came in 1999 during the Asian Test Championship in Kolkata. Southpaw scored 188 unbeaten runs from 258 balls with the help of 23 fours and one six in Pakistans second innings as they won the match by 46 runs. What makes this knockout even more memorable is the fact that he made a remarkable comeback in the second innings after being fired in the first innings of the game for a 12-ball duck. 194 runs from 146 balls, Venue: Chennai (Pepsi Independence Cup) Anwar played one of the best innings of his ODI career on 21 May 1997 against India in the Pepsi Independence Cup tournament. He hit Indian bowlers all over the park in Chennai as he scored a blistering 194 runs off 146 balls. It was also the highest ODI score at the time and he held that record since 2010. On his century, Pakistan won the match against India by 35 runs. 104 runs from 128 balls, venue: Sharjah (Akai-Singer Champions Trophy) The southpaw also played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s four-wicket victory over India in the fourth match of the Akai-Singer Champions trophy. With 240 runs to win, Anwar gave Pakistan a flying start as he scored 104 runs off 128 balls and single-handedly led the Men in Green to a comfortable victory. 140 runs from 132 balls, venue: Dhaka (Silver Jubilee Independence Cup) In another match between India and Pakistan in Dhaka in 1998, fans witnessed another masterclass from Anwar. Batting first, Pakistan scored 314 runs for the loss of five wickets, courtesy of some reckless hitting from Anwar. He scored 140 runs in the match from just 132 balls. His efforts were in vain, however, as Sourav Ganguly scored 124 runs and inspired Men in Blue to a three-wicket victory. 101 runs from 126 balls, venue: Centurion (ICC World Cup) Anwar scored 101 runs off 126 balls in the 36th match of the ICC World Cup. However, it wasn’t enough to break Pakistan’s WC curse against India as the greenshirts lost yet another World Cup game against India and this time by six wickets. Anwar’s 101 run knock was riddled with seven fours. Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

