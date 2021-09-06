Sports
Four notable takeaways in Dawgs truly thrilling win
Georgia Football found a way to win on Saturday and the defense deserves the most credit. The Dawgs are now 1-0 on the season and have overcome the first hump of the season.
After revisiting the game and analyzing the stats, it’s clear that this defense is something special. There could be some improvements, but to finish off Clemsons attack the way they did, the remaining opponents Georgia has on their schedule should be concerned.
Defensively, the Dawgs held Clemson for 180 total offensive yards, two rushing and 178 passing yards.
The last time anyone held the Tigers offense to about 180 yards was in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Alabama in 2017. The tide held Clemson to… 188 total offensive yards.
So it’s been 56 games since someone slowed the Tigers like Georgia did, and that’s something to brag about, because Clemson has been at it for a long time.
More impressively, Georgia held Clemson to 90 total offensive yards and zero points in the first half, marking the first time in 143 games that the Tigers had been knocked out in the first half.
We’ll break down the defensive stats even more in one of our takeaways, because what they could accomplish against a defense that usually does that with opponents deserves a section of its own.
Offensively, the Dawgs didn’t look untouchable or even that good, but after re-watching the game they played a lot of young lads. Georgia also held on to the one who could set up a running game, and look what happened.
There were a few bright spots and then some things that left us scratching our heads, but it’s something they can improve on.
Enough talk, here are my four takeaways from the Dawgs soul-crushing victory over the Tigers on Saturday.
