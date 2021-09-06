Jadeja will play a big part on the final day: Rathour | Cricket News

London: The Indian team is counting on the performance of left arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja on the final day to lead the team to victory in the ongoing fourth Test to be played at The Oval.

Jadeja was chosen for R Ashwin as the sole spinner for the first four Tests, including the current one. He was also promoted to bat at number 5, a position where he didn’t really click.

Team batting coach Vikram Rathour said the spinner will play a crucial role on Monday’s final day.

“Jadeja will play a huge part (on Monday), I think. Because on the fifth day, the wicket is rough outside the left-hander’s off-stump. So he will play a huge part. He bowled really well, I thought.” He bowled with a lot of control, the last five-six overs he bowled and created a lot of chances,” Rathour told media.

“Tomorrow, with any luck, those odds will turn into wickets. So yes, he’s going to play a very, very important part. But to pick 10 wickets, everyone has to succeed. He’s going to have a big part, but I think that medium pacers will also have to respond,” added the former India opener.

Rathour explained the reason behind Jadeja’s promotion in batting order in both innings of the fourth Test. He was sent to number 5, ahead of both Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant.

“The idea was to have a left-right combination. Both left-handers (Pant and Jadeja) played together at numbers 6 and 7. So we wanted a gap there for the left-handers. Jadeja hit with a lot of control in the last game. So as a team we wanted to see how it affects our balance and momentum in the middle, in both innings it worked to some degree. Jadeja shared a very good partnership with Virat — 59 runs (for the fourth wicket in the second innings) However, I can’t say yet if it’s a long-term solution,” Rathour added.

Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to number 5 in the fourth Test. Photo: Reuters



Rathour wasn’t too concerned about Rahane not getting points. the right-hander relegated to No. 6 has 14 and 0 in the two innings of this test.

“Not at the moment,” he said when asked if it was a concern.

“Like I said before, if you play cricket for a long time, you get phases if you don’t score points. That’s when you have to support them and support them as much as possible. We saw with Pujara too — he gets good chances and comes back and play some important innings for us. So we hope Ajinkya gets back in shape and he will still play an important role in hitting the Indian team. So I don’t think we’ll be there at that point, it would should become a concern,” Rathour added.

He praised Pant’s innings. The wicketkeeper batsman scored 50 from 106 deliveries and hit just four boundaries as he added 100 runs for seventh wicket Shardul Thakur.

“Extremely important innings by Rishabh Pant. The situation he was hitting, we needed a partnership there. I think he had to take responsibility. The knock he played was a bit odd. He approached the innings very, very good and played with a lot of discipline we all know he has the ability if he can bring this ability of his to the fore and play well he will do well for the indian team he understood the situation and played the innings which is a bit out of character for him. But that will give a lot of confidence in the future.”