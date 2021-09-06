College Football Top 25 Ranking – Week 2

BYU Football survived an Arizona rally to take down the Wildcats 24-16 in Las Vegas to stay in the Lawless Republic Top 25.

Like every year in college football, the first week showed that many of the “automatic bids” on the preseason Top 25 were not up to the challenge, including teams like Miami, LSU and Washington who all suffered embarrassing losses on Saturday. Teams outside the AP Top 25, including BYU Football and UCF, have proven they need to be ranked.

With my Top 25 I choose who I think are the Top 25. Fortunately, not everyone is paid and sponsored by the P5, including Lawless Republic. As a fan of the game, I spend hours looking at game footage to get a sense of who I think is really in the Top 25.

For the entire 2021 season, I will be publishing my Top 25 poll whether BYU Football is in it or not. Again, my polls are based on what I see, not what the AP/Coaches poll says. In fact, I don’t even reference it while creating my rankings.

Below are my week two rankings with the preseason rankings in parentheses.

WEEK A RANKING

1. Alabama (1)

2. Cincinnati (3)

3. Georgia (2)

After a very low-scoring win against Clemson, the Bulldogs switch places with Cincinnati. While there is no arguing at all that Georgia will have a very elite defense this year, teams will find a way to score against the Bulldogs and if Georgia does not foul they will lose games.

4. Ohio State (7)

5. Oklahoma (4)

6. Texas A&M (6)

7. Penn State (7)

Penn State proved me wrong against Wisconsin. I thought they would be another disturbing team this year, but they proved me wrong. Well done.

8. Coastal Carolina (10)

9. Florida (10)

10. Clemson (5)

Clemson looked nothing like the team they have been since mid-2010 on Saturday. The offense stood still, the defense was very good, but they didn’t look unbeatable. While Clemson is likely to win a ton of games this year on a weak schedule, The Tigers are likely to end up with two or three losses.

11. USC (12)

12. UCLA (NR)

UCLA is the surprise team of the year so far. As I mentioned in the previous poll I made, LSU was a huge question mark team this after the finish (5-5) last season and that remains a question. Is UCLA back after beating Hawaii and LSU in convincing ways, or is UCLA this year’s Indiana beating an LSU team that isn’t as good as most expected in the preseason. For now, UCLA has a good resume and deserves to be number 12.

13. State of Iowa (11)

14. Oregon (15)

15. Texas (17)

16.BYU (16)

The Cougars had a good shot at making it to the Top 15 this weekend, but they didn’t look too good in their Arizona win. While the Cougars controlled the game in the middle two quarters, BYU Football gave terrible flashes of 2017 in the first and fourth quarters.

17. Virginia Tech (NR)

18. Freedom (21)

19. Iowa (NO)

There was no stronger victory for me all weekend than Iowa’s total domination against Indiana. Last year I claimed I didn’t like Indiana very much but a very lucky team that benefited from beating some bad teams that seemed to be good at the time (Michigan, Penn State). That idea was confirmed on Saturday.

20.Our Lady (22)

21. Utah (24)

Utah like BYU didn’t look very impressive in their first game of the year. Though they eventually got away with it, the Utes didn’t look like a team that will run through the Pac 12 unscathed this season with issues with special teams, catching passes and completing drives. They have the tools to be great, but until they fix that, this team will look like an 8-4 squad.

22. Oklahoma State (23)

23. UCF (NR)

The Gus Malzahn era is over and it came with a huge comeback win against Boise State. While UCF didn’t seem to be as efficient as teams in recent years, their potential is sky-high and if they can continue to play like they did in the second half against the Broncos, watch out!

24. TCU (NR)

25. Arizona State (NR)

On the outskirts: Buffalo, Tulane, Ole Miss, LSU, Ball State, Boise State

Retired: LSU (13), North Carolina (17), Boise State (19), Wisconsin (20), Tulsa (25)

What do you think? Which teams have I missed, are there teams ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments!