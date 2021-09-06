Tasmania Premier concerned about Australia-Afghanistan test in Hobart





Hobart’s Hazara community will help determine if the city will host a men’s cricket test between Australia and Afghanistan. The first-ever test involving the two countries, originally scheduled for 2020 but delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is slated for November 27. The match looms as an important Ashes set-up for Tim Paine’s side, but also an important match for the Tasmanian skipper and indeed Cricket Tasmania, which has not hosted a test since 2016. The Taliban, who recently completed a rapid takeover of Afghanistan, have stated that they want the game to take place. But the question of whether it should be, remains unanswered in the minds of many. Tasmania’s Prime Minister Peter Gutwein, speaking in a hearing Monday on state budget estimates, highlighted reports about the future of women’s sport in Afghanistan as “particularly” worrying. 2 Related “I’m very concerned about whether or not the state should hold that competition without making any clear commitments, in terms of the future of women’s sport,” Gutwein said. “What I intend to do, in terms of that contest going on, is reach out to the Hazara community later this week and have a chat with the local communities here to get a sense of their point of view. “We will try to work with the Australian Cricket Board (Cricket Australia) and I also want to get the feedback from our local community. “If our local community felt that it would be sensible and perhaps confidence-building for that match to go ahead, then that is of course a different matter. But I think we need some advice.” The Taliban violently persecuted Hazaras, Afghanistan’s third largest ethnic group and a religious minority, during their reign from 1996 to 2001. The Taliban have vowed to be more moderate and inclusive since they regained power, but human rights group Amnesty International says there was a massacre of nine Hazara men in July. CA noted Monday that it is in regular dialogue with the ICC and the federal government about the tour. “Clearly, some of the issues that arise are important global issues beyond the game of cricket,” said a CA spokesperson. “Cricket Australia considers itself a leader in driving the evolution and promotion of women’s game worldwide. Our vision for cricket is that it is a sport for all and we continue to unequivocally support the game for women and men at every level of the game .” Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) CEO Hamid Shinwari recently told ESPNcricinfo that “talks with Cricket Australia (CA) are in the pipeline … the team will go there”. Shinwari also said CA and the ACB remain in talks about a T20 tri-series on neutral grass in October, which would serve as game training for the World Cup. CA has repeatedly made it clear in recent weeks that it intends to continue the Australia-Afghanistan test. But the national and international schedule for this summer remains clouded by Covid-19 and border closures, with further changes on the agenda after the women’s Australia-India series was shifted to Queensland.

