Why Virat Kohli is right to omit Ravichandran Ashwin | Cricket

Why Virat Kohli is right to omit Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravindra Jadeja hitting at number 5 was the last straw. “Virat Kohli will go to great lengths to prove his decision not to play R. Ashwin is right,” was one of the tunes fans played on social media at the end of Day 3. These fans remind me of the American rifle shooter at the 2004 Athens Olympics, who was sure to score the 8.0 he needed to win gold. He had in fact scored zero and finished last, because he aimed his gun at the wrong target.
It was funny to see how every 10 calls for Ashwin to be inducted into the XI were matched by barely a whimper of who he would have to replace. I posted a tweet at the end of Day 3 asking social media to gauge who should take the place. Nearly 30% said Jadeja, showing how many people miss the point: Jadejas promotion to No. 5 is a well deserved point. In this series, he spent more time in the fold than Rory Burns and Ajinkya Rahane. Jadejas average of this series is only surpassed by India’s top four. So more than Ashwin, Jadeja Hanuma keeps Vihari out.
The question was never, “Will Ashwin take more wickets than Jadeja?” Of course he will. He is the superior spinner. The question is, “Will Ashwin take more wickets than a fourth Seamer?” Because it’s not Jadeja who keeps him out, it’s one of the Four Horsemen of India.
The World Test Championship final has left its mark on this series. It was a chance for Virat Kohli to win his first ICC title, arguably his best shot. In that match, India held out with three sailors, despite the conditions clamoring for four. It didn’t matter that Ashwin threw excellently in that final. The team leaders clearly thought they had the wrong man. And this is a “come-first” series. With every throw (apart from the Headingley disaster), England has trapped India. Which suggests the circumstances warranted four seamen.
Now bowlers work in pairs. In this series, large portions of the games were played in circumstances where any captain would want a fast bowler. With three fast bowlers, a captain must stretch one from one end for an extended period and spin the other two. If all your fast bowlers bowl equally well, each bowler will bowl about the same number of overs over the course of an innings.
But with a three-pronged seam attack, a captain’s problems are compounded when a bowler has an off day. Notice I said when, not if, because even the best bowlers aren’t robots. Suddenly your best seamer has to bowl the most overs and is therefore less effective deeper into the innings. And so a captain must rest the fast men using spin, in conditions suitable for pace.
A four-prong seam attack in circumstances to match is a different beast altogether. Fewer overs in the legs means more intensity in each delivery, deeper into an innings. This is one of the reasons why India’s pace attack has been labeled “relentless”.
I am a big fan of Ashwin the cricketer. He has a penchant for innovation, more at home in the creative economy than in the cricket economy. His utter disregard for tradition, relying instead on common sense, is perhaps my favorite trait. And I haven’t even mentioned his skills yet.
Ashwin’s popularity is higher than ever. Through his YouTube content, he gave us the kind of glimpse into the Indian men’s team environment that fans have been starving for decades. Perhaps it is because of its rising popularity that the discourse surrounding its place has never been strident. Not so deaf to cricketing reasons either.
So despite wanting to see Ashwin play, I recognize that in such circumstances there is merit in leaving him out, as India’s fast bowling stocks are richer than they have ever been in history. Bumrah has 16 wickets so far. Mohammed Siraj has 15, Mohammed Shami 11. The fourth navigator for India has 13 together. Would they have been just as successful if they were a triad instead of a quad? That is the question and there is no way to know the answer.
Perhaps it will turn out later that this was the wrong move. Perhaps on day 5 the oval field will become frayed and Jadejas’ skill will be insufficient even with the rough one. But the cricket logic behind this decision isn’t as flawed as people make out.
When is it OK to drop the Alpha? When the wolf you play in his place can make the pack stronger.
