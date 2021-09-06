Sports
Steve Sarkisian describes his logic behind playing both Hudson Card and Casey Thompson
There’s that old cliché that says something like, if you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one.
There has been some concern that the saying could prove true for the Texas Longhorns heading into the 2021 season, as freshman head coach Steve Sarkisian announced redshirt freshman Hudson Card as his starter, but added that junior Casey Thompson would also play in Texas’s season opener against Louisiana.
Card started and Thompson played, as promised, but it didn’t remind me of Tom Herman’s strategy of alternating series between Shane Buechele and Sam Ehlinger while trying to bolster a starter, or anything else that would cause unnecessary, ongoing controversy around the quarterback. position could cause. Card started and was left in the middle until he led Texas to a fairly comfortable 28-12 lead, completing 14-of-21 passes for 224 yards and three total touchdowns along the way before retiring by the end of the third quarter. traded with Thompson.
But why didn’t Sark wait for Texas to have complete control before making the change?
I thought it was good to bring Casey in and give him some real plays, and he played well, Sark said of Thompson, who led two scoring drives and completed 4-of-5 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. To get those kinds of extended rides like he did I think he got three series, that was really good for him. I think he performed very well.
The key for him is the same in-game, live replays in our system, Sark added. I’ve been saying this all along, that’s a real luxury.
So Sarks’ intention is to essentially revise that old cliché to be something like, if you have two quarterbacks, you have two.
To that end, Sark looked back at how Alabamas Nick Saban ultimately took advantage of using backup Tua Tagovailoa behind Jalen Hurts in 2017.
I thought back to even with Coach Saban in Alabama when Jalen was the starter and Tua first got there, Sark said. He always made it a point to get Tua into the game to make sure he was ready, and eventually that paid off, putting him into the second half of the national championship game.
Of course, it was Tagovailoa who delivered the game-winning touchdown pass as QB2 to capture Bamas’ national title over Georgia in 2018. an SEC title.
Sure enough, here comes the SEC Championship game. He bets Jalen and Jalen goes and wins the championship for him, Sarkisian said.
More or less, that’s Sarks’ intention of having not just one, but two competent quarterbacks who can be ready to win a game, and maybe a championship, if the need arises.
You need to make sure your backup is ready to play when his number gets called at those critical moments, so keep going down that road with Casey on our side.
Card is QB1, and that shouldn’t be in high demand right now after his debut appearance against Louisiana. But meanwhile, Texas needs Thompson to stay prepared to play as Sark plans to play him.
Sources
2/ https://www.burntorangenation.com/football/2021/9/6/22659602/hudson-card-casey-thompson-steve-sarkisian-texas-longhorns-quarterbacks-jalen-hurts-tua-tagovailoa
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]