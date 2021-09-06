Steve Sarkisian describes his logic behind playing both Hudson Card and Casey Thompson

There’s that old cliché that says something like, if you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one.

There has been some concern that the saying could prove true for the Texas Longhorns heading into the 2021 season, as freshman head coach Steve Sarkisian announced redshirt freshman Hudson Card as his starter, but added that junior Casey Thompson would also play in Texas’s season opener against Louisiana.

Card started and Thompson played, as promised, but it didn’t remind me of Tom Herman’s strategy of alternating series between Shane Buechele and Sam Ehlinger while trying to bolster a starter, or anything else that would cause unnecessary, ongoing controversy around the quarterback. position could cause. Card started and was left in the middle until he led Texas to a fairly comfortable 28-12 lead, completing 14-of-21 passes for 224 yards and three total touchdowns along the way before retiring by the end of the third quarter. traded with Thompson.

But why didn’t Sark wait for Texas to have complete control before making the change?

I thought it was good to bring Casey in and give him some real plays, and he played well, Sark said of Thompson, who led two scoring drives and completed 4-of-5 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. To get those kinds of extended rides like he did I think he got three series, that was really good for him. I think he performed very well.

The key for him is the same in-game, live replays in our system, Sark added. I’ve been saying this all along, that’s a real luxury.

So Sarks’ intention is to essentially revise that old cliché to be something like, if you have two quarterbacks, you have two.

To that end, Sark looked back at how Alabamas Nick Saban ultimately took advantage of using backup Tua Tagovailoa behind Jalen Hurts in 2017.

I thought back to even with Coach Saban in Alabama when Jalen was the starter and Tua first got there, Sark said. He always made it a point to get Tua into the game to make sure he was ready, and eventually that paid off, putting him into the second half of the national championship game.

Of course, it was Tagovailoa who delivered the game-winning touchdown pass as QB2 to capture Bamas’ national title over Georgia in 2018. an SEC title.

Sure enough, here comes the SEC Championship game. He bets Jalen and Jalen goes and wins the championship for him, Sarkisian said.

More or less, that’s Sarks’ intention of having not just one, but two competent quarterbacks who can be ready to win a game, and maybe a championship, if the need arises.

You need to make sure your backup is ready to play when his number gets called at those critical moments, so keep going down that road with Casey on our side.

Card is QB1, and that shouldn’t be in high demand right now after his debut appearance against Louisiana. But meanwhile, Texas needs Thompson to stay prepared to play as Sark plans to play him.