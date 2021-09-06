Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest player ever to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open in men





The 18-year-old had to fight his way back from two sets to one deficit and went on to win 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-0 to become the youngest man in the Open era to win the US Open. reached the last eight.

Alcaraz will face another rising star, 21-year-old Flix Auger-Aliassime, for a place in the semifinals after the Canadian defeated Frances Tiafoe in four sets on Sunday.

“I’m super excited to be in the grand slam in my first second week, so it’s great for me,” Alcaraz said after the game. “It’s a dream come true.

“It’s really hard to play matches like this, to play fifth sets. I hope to play more second weeks, play more grand slam quarter finals. I didn’t expect to play quarter finals here. So I think it’s a very good performance from me in these matches.”

That shocking win over Tsitsipas – which Alcaraz secured in a nail-biting fifth set tiebreaker – added to what was already an incredible breakout season for the youngster. Alcaraz won his first ATP Tour title in July, beating Richard Gasquet in the final of the Croatian Open and also reached the third round at the French Open. A teenage revolution in Flushing Meadows On the women’s side of the draw, the teens continue to take over the US Open as 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, who is celebrating her birthday on Monday, came off a set-down to beat former US Open champion Angelique Kerber 4-6 7- 6 6-2. READ: Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty stunned at US Open READ: Sloane Stephens says she received more than 2,000 messages of ‘abuse and anger’ after US Open defeat The Canadian teen had already caused the shock of the tournament by… beating defending champion Naomi Osaka in the previous round, but followed that win with another stunning performance. Fernandez, who had never made it past the third round in a grand slam before, now faces Elina Svitolina for a place in the semi-finals. “I had to pinch myself a bit to see it really happen, but I knew that my tennis, my tennis level is there,” she said after the game. “It’s just a moment of time, opportunity, and I’m glad I’ve had this opportunity now and that I’ve been able to show what I can do for these players. Even if I’d lost, I’d be proud of myself been with the way I played, the way I fought. “I was lucky enough to take the win today and just get this experience. It’s my first quarterfinal in a grand slam. I’m just going to enjoy it 100% and tomorrow will be a new day.” Alcaraz and Fernandez could still be joined in the quarter-finals by another teenager, with 18-year-old Briton Emma Raducanu facing Shelby Rogers in the last 16 on Monday. Raducanu entered Wimbledon earlier this year, where she reached the fourth round and will now try to do better again at Flushing Meadows.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/06/tennis/carlos-alcaraz-youngest-player-us-open-quarterfinals-spt-int/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos