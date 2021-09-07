Blue Jays vs. Yankees – Game Recap – September 6, 2021

NEW YORK — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 40th homerun, Marcus Semien went deep twice and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 8-0 on Monday for their fifth win in a row.

Hyun Jin Ryu (13-8) threw six effective innings, as the Blue Jays won for the eighth time in nine games. Toronto also improved to 5-2 in the Bronx this year.

Guerrero hit his 40th homer on Jameson Tailon’s 13th pitch, a full-count curveball that landed a few rows into the seats on the right. The slugger and his Hall of Fame father joined Cecil and Prince Fielder as the second father-son duo to hit 40 home runs.

Guerrero finished with three hits, extending his hit streak to a 14-game career.

Guerrero Sr. hit 449 home runs in his 16-year career. His career highlight was 44 for the Montreal Expos in 2000 when Toronto’s first baseman was 1 year old.

I have front row seats to watch this entire season, said Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo, a teammate of Guerrero Sr. in 1996 at Double-A Harrisburg. What he has done is not easy to do. This man is going to be one of the best players in baseball. Actually he already is and it was nice to see how such a young person can be so good on the board.

The 22-year-old Guerrero also became the youngest player in Toronto history to hit 40 home runs, well ahead of Jesse Barfield, Tony Batista and Shawn Green, who were all 26 years old when they hit 40 home runs for the first time.

Guerrero also became the 10th player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs in his 22-year season. The last was Atlanta’s Ronald Acua Jr. in 2019.

That’s great, Semien said. I knew when we took BP it was a good day to go to right field. He didn’t hit the field, but I told him that. He’s so good he did it in his first at bat. It’s something special.

Semien hit a solo drive in the first and his fifth career grand slam in the ninth. He has five home runs in his last five games and a career-high 37 on the year.

Teoscar Hernndez also went deep in the ninth for the Blue Jays.

Ryu held the Yankees to three basehits after losing his previous two starts. He struckout six, including three Joey Gallo, and walked no batters.

Ryu was waived after 80 pitches. He said he felt some tightness in his right forearm when he threw a slider. He didn’t seem to think this would stop him from making his next start.

I felt really good with all my pitches today and I feel like it’s one of those games where I felt the best, said Ryu through a translator.

Ryu also got some help from a slimmed down Guerrero on first base. Guerrero, who lost 42 pounds in the off-season, made two nice stretches to get a throw from shortstop Bo Bichette in the fifth and a toss from Semien on a doubles in the sixth.

After a pair of one-point defeats to the lowly Orioles, the Yankees lost for the seventh time in nine games after their first 13-game winning streak since 1961. The Yankees started the day with a half-game lead over Boston for the ALs first wild card.

Its a concern, said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. These are big games right now. These are important games. I want us to play well. We need to dig ourselves out of this little funk we’ve been in for a week.

New York struckout 10 batters and had one at bat with runners in scoring position. Their 2-3-4 batters of Gallo, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton ended a combined 0 for 11 with seven strikeouts.

Taillon (8-6) gave up three runs and three hits in seven innings. He lost his second straight start after an unbeaten run of 15 starts.

Trevor Richards and Tim Mayza each pitched a scoreless inning. Adam Cimber finished the five-hitter for Toronto’s AL-best 14th shutout.

YANKEE MISTAKES

The Yankees committed three errors, but Toronto didn’t take advantage.

Shortstop Gleyber Torres bobbled a grounder in the second inning by Gurriel, who was later thrown out in the inning trying to steal second base.

Gio Urshela also made a few errors in third place in his first game back from a short absence with a hand injury.

Danny Jansen’s soft liner bounced off Urshelas’ glove in the second, and he also grounded out by Guerrero. The Yankees finished third when Brett Gardner made a dive in the middle and Guerrero doubled up with ease.

TRAINERS ROOM

Blue Jays: DH George Springer fouled on a ball off his knee in the eighth. He was checked out, stayed in, but walked cautiously back to the dugout after striking out. He was replaced by Jake Lamb in the ninth. Montoyo said Springer has a bruise and is day to day.

NEXT ONE

RHP Gerrit Cole (14-6, 2.73 ERA), who struckout 15 batters in seven innings against the Angels on Wednesday, will start for New York against Toronto LHP Steven Matz (10-7, 3.80 ERA). Matz threw 6 2/3 innings of a one-run ball on May 25 in New York.

