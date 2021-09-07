Trio of Womens Tennis Earn Squads for ITA All-American Championships





CHARLESTON, SC A trio of women’s tennis sophomores from the University of Texas have earned selections for the 2021 ITA Women’s All-American Championships by LTP, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced Monday. Peyton Stearns , Charlotte Chavatipon and Kylie Collins will compete in the prestigious tournament October 4-10 at the LTP facilities in Charleston. Stearns is one of 21 players to receive an invitation to the main singles draw, while Chavatipon and Collins are two of 60 players selected for the singles qualifying draw. In addition, Chavatipon and Collins tandem is one of 28 pairs selected for the doubles main draw. Stearns was the most outstanding player in the 2021 NCAA Women’s Team Championship, leading the Longhorns to the national title. She completed her freshman season with an 18-8 overall singles record, including a 13-4 point in dual-match play for the No. 1 singles spot. She earned ITA singles All-America honors, as she was number 13 in the latest ITA singles rankings. Chavatipon, who claimed NCAA All-Tournament Team honors at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles (with Stearns), set a 28-1 overall singles record last year, including a 25-1 score in dual-match play. She was number 68 in the latest ITA singles rankings. Chavatipon also set a 19-3 overall double record with Stearns last season, including a 17-2 point in dual-match play. The Chavatipon and Stearns tandem was number 44 in the latest ITA doubles ranking. Collins, who claimed NCAA All-Tournament Team recognition at No. 1 doubles (with Lulu Sun ), set an overall singles record of 17-3 (all in dual-match action) last year. She was number 93 in the latest ITA singles rankings. Collins earned ITA All-America honors in doubles with Sun as the duo set a 26-5 overall doubles, including a 22-4 point in dual-match play. Collins and Sun advanced to the NCAA Doubles final and were number 5 in the final ITA doubles rankings. Since 1983, the ITA Women’s All-American Championships have featured the nation’s top NCAA Division I players and have pioneered women’s college tennis. The event has created milestones that have influenced the popularity of women’s collegiate tennis over the years. Draws and game schedules for the ITA Women’s All-American Championships will be announced at a later date.

