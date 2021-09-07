Preview: Eight teams ready to field in Next Gen test at Daytona

A new phase in testing NASCAR’s Next Gen car is scheduled for this week, with an initial audition for the vehicle’s debut in the 2022 Daytona 500.

Eight teams will participate in a test for the new NASCAR Cup Series model at Daytona International Speedway on Tuesday and Wednesday. The two-day session is the first for multiple Next Gen vehicles on a superspeedway and will help NASCAR officials and teams gather information about the car’s characteristics in an aerodynamic draft package.

RELATED: Next Gen Timeline | Schedule Cup Series 2021

“I think eight or nine cars will go to Daytona and drive together and establish the aero package and the speeds we’re looking for. So I’m really looking forward to it,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition, in an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Teams take delivery of parts and parts and begin the Next Gen journey, getting those cars together and getting them ready for next year. So, really, really excited about it.”

Five former Daytona winners are among the group of test riders slated to participate. Teams hitting the track in the two-day session:

3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (driver Austin Dillon)

No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (Denny Hamlin)

No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford (Chris Buescher)

No. 22 Penske Racing Ford (Joey Logano)

No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (William Byron)

No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (Cole Custer)

No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet (Ross Chastain)

No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Toyota (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.).

Aside from a two-car test at Charlotte Motor Speedway last year, one-car testing in Next Gen tests was the norm – both for vehicle development and tire testing. The Next Gen vehicle had previously been tested on the 2.5-mile Daytona track, with Buescher driving the widely used P3 prototype last December. That Daytona test helped officials establish a base speed for one car and the right mix of drag and horsepower output on superspeedways, while also giving them the opportunity to try different ride height settings.

Teams and match officials have multiple goals for the Next Gen’s return to Daytona:

So that teams, officials and manufacturers can get a better feel for the model’s features in the design and around other cars.

Evaluating and setting a base power and speed for the Next Gen car in a package.

Helping Goodyear officials determine a suitable tire combination for next season’s events at Daytona and Talladega Superspeedway.

Jump-start teams in tuning and setting up on the track with the Next Gen car

The superspeedway package for the current “Gen-6” model has been an evolutionary process, with tweaks only made this season in the interest of safety on the sport’s fastest ovals. The focus was mainly on regulating the closing speeds between cars, controlling the varying speeds between leading cars and advancing cars; and in preventing lift during crashes, by keeping cars on the ground in spins. Those measures haven’t necessarily prevented multi-car wrecks from becoming commonplace in Daytona and Talladega, where the cars often run in tight formations.

Logano previously tested the Next Gen car in just the second test of the model – at Phoenix Raceway in December 2019. His approach to this week’s test also serves multiple purposes as he reacquaints himself with the 2022 car, this times on a completely different track than the 1-mile layout in Arizona.

“I think there are a few things,” Logano said during last week’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Media Day. “First, you want the car to drive well and to be able to move and do things. I think vision is something you probably want to work on because it’s such a different car in a package. Those kinds of things will be important.

“And then, you know, how these cars pull, what they do. We’ve just talked about the rules package that we have now that we’re driving through each other. How do we get a package that’s something that we can all race and get into being able to make moves and do things but not something that we are you know as soon as we touch we are wrecking and we are tearing up 30 cars or 20 cars each time somewhere in between that’s a bit My goal as a driver to try to achieve so you have to work on your own car and at the same time you also work for the sport to make sure there is something that is a good product for the race fans to watch.”

Byron was involved in the fourth test of the Next Gen car and was the first to drive the P3 prototype during a shakedown in March 2020 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The 23-year-old driver, who made the regular-season finale at Daytona last year, says this week’s testing days won’t necessarily replicate the superspeedway feel of a full field of 40 cars, but should provide some clues as to performance. .

“I think, for me, just try to establish a baseline for those guys, try to make it a smooth test, try to collect data and information,” Byron said during Playoffs Media Day. “I think the best thing I can do is just be a good test driver. That’s what I’ve learned over the years, sometimes when I come to test, with as young as I am I just try to go fast, and that’s not really the point of a test. The goal is to try and collect information and help those guys gather a variety of information, and also gather your information and ideas and approach to things.

“So, I mean, Daytona will be different, of course we’re going to do single-car runs where you just really learn about the car, I don’t really learn anything. Then when we get into the pack I might learn some things, but still quite a long way from a lot of cars out there so that will be different.”

Additional tire tests will be held later in the year at Darlington Raceway and on the reconfigured and re-surfaced surfacing at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with dates to be announced at a later date. Organizational tests are set for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (October 11-12), Charlotte’s Oval Layout (November 17-18) and Phoenix Raceway (December 7-8).