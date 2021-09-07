ForKids plans for Field Day – The Suffolk News-Herald





ForKids is preparing for its annual field day fundraising event with a new activity on offer. Field Day ForKids will be hosting events on September 30 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Cedar Point Club, 8056 Clubhouse Drive. The event started out as a golf tournament, but ForKids also wanted people who don’t play golf to participate. So again this year there are plenty of events to choose from, or to participate in all of them. Last year we really had to come together in a great way with all the COVID-19 tweaks, said Sarah Carr, Capital Campaign Manager at ForKids. It turned out to be a fun day for everyone. The day begins with a 9-10am walk around the country club. Many mothers with prams and others come to enjoy the beautiful scenery on the Nansemond River. Then the participants can play tennis or pickleball. Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis for a game that is not as intense as standard tennis, but just as fun. From 1 to 5 p.m., golfers have the chance to play their 18 holes on the golf course. New to the line-up is Par 3 from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM. It is open to experienced golfers from 10:30 AM to noon and from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM it is available for novice challengers. Par 3 courses are smaller holes, closer to miniature golf. This allows inexperienced players to play a simplified game, while experts can use the time to refine their skills. It’s really great for those who don’t know the sport, Carr said. You can still see the hole and have fun while learning the sport. For those unable to come out, there will be an online raffle that day to allow people to support the cause. Raffle items include a $1,000 shopping spree at Diamonds Direct, a four-player round of golf and lunch at Portsmouth’s newly renovated Elizabeth Manor Golf and Country Club, Safe and Sound Home Security System, and a Massanutten VIP Vacation Passport. Ticket sales close on September 25 at 5 p.m. There will still be raffles at the event, including one for a grill donated by Parker Oil. To enter, participants must hit the box in front of the grill with a golf ball. All money will go to ForKids to support its mission to end the cycle of poverty and homelessness in Hampton Roads and Western Tidewater. This is a great day for those who don’t know what we’re doing to learn more about what we’re doing in their area, Carr said. We look forward to people coming out and attending on the day of. It’s going to be a fun day. ForKids is willing to follow all CDC restrictions in effect at that time. Visit forkids.org/field-day to register, buy tickets, learn more or become a sponsor.

