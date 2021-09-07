Josephine Medina, perfect competitor and kind mentor

Besides their love for table tennis, Ian Lariba and Josephine Medina had at least 2 more things in common.

First, both Lariba and Medina were the country’s first Filipino table tennis athletes at the 2016 Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympic Games respectively, with Medina winning a bronze medal at her event in the bright and festive Brazilian city known for are Ipanema Beach and Carnivals.

Even more surprising and terrifying enough to make your skin crawl is the fact that both athletes died on the same date, September 2.

On the third anniversary of Lariba’s death last Thursday, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 23 after a 2-year battle with leukemia, Medina died at her family home in Marikina. She was 51.

“We lost two great table tennis players in Yanyan (Lariba’s nickname) and Josephine on the same date. Go find out. Sobrang coincidence (what a wonderful coincidence)”, remarked table tennis chief Ting Ledesma. “Is there a way to explain this? I really do not know.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family.”

Medina’s coach, Michael Dalumpines, said last Friday he was stunned by the sudden death of the table tennis player, also a veteran of the 2012 London Olympics, as they were able to practice together last August 20 before Metro Manila went into lockdown.

Hours after the death of Medina, who was known for her vibrant and bubbly personality, Dalumpines posted his tribute on his Facebook page with their photos taken at overseas gatherings, saying: “Ate Josephine Medina Sabi mo sa huli natin paguusap ‘laban lang tayo coach’

“May you rest in Paradise at Jo, thank you for the years we’ve been together.”

Included in the tribute was a short clip from their last workout together.

“Sister Jo is alone with her mother of 74 in Marikina. I almost went there to help. It was good that his brother came, so I also spoke to him and he said his death certificate is being arranged,” the coach said.

He declined to discuss the circumstances of the national guard’s death out of respect for her family’s privacy, but revealed that Medina’s mother tested negative for COVID-19 after being smeared when she was picked up by local authorities.

He announced last Thursday that he was able to speak with the acting director of the Philippine Sports Commission, Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr., who assured the coach that as a member of the national para-squad, Medina would receive assistance from the PSC.

Mike Barredo, president of the Philippine Paralympic Committee, who was with the PH Paralympic team in Japan, made a statement Saturday from Tokyo in recognition of Medina’s glowing contributions to the country in international competitions.

Exceptional work ethic

“Ate Jo, as Medina was called, was an example of hard work and dedication to her sport that our national ready athletes can follow and look to as inspiration,” said Barredo. “This made her an exceptional athlete and champion and enabled her to win a bronze medal for the country in Rio.”

Even National Para-athletics coach Joel Deriada said the athlete’s work ethic was second to none and was grateful for their time together, especially at the Rio Paralympic Games where he witnessed Medina take the bronze medal.

“Jo is nice and really addicted to training (Jo was a nice person and an exercise addict),” said Deriada.

Dalumpines, who reunited with the athlete at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, confirmed Deriada’s observation by saying: “Ate Jo is really good at training. We do it almost every day. If the other is only four hours, it is he six.(Ate Jo worked extra hard in training. While others would settle for four hours, she would go for six.)

Medina was so prolific at her sport that she even made the regular women’s national team in 1989, according to Dalumpines, who was also a national team member from 1989 to 1992.

Male or female, Medina, the coach said, would be able to handle all comers, even if she practiced at Amoranto Stadium, a popular meeting place for table tennis enthusiasts in Quezon City.

“Fighter talaga ‘yang si Josephine. Hindi umuurong (she doesn’t flinch,” recalls Ledesma, a former national player who was allowed to play against Medina in informal training.

But while she didn’t shy away from anyone at the table, Dalumpines said Medina was a softie for those who wanted to learn the sport.

“She (Medina) would tell those who saw her train to wait and she would come back to them. And she always kept her word and gave tips to those who were there to learn more about the game,” the coach said.

A new weapon in the arsenal of Medina

Dalumpines said he developed Medina’s backhand to add diversity to her arsenal of shots.

“Josephine’s game used to be a bit defensive, so we developed her backhand to increase her attacks (Josephine used to be a defensive player, but we were able to develop her backhand to add variety to her attacks.),” said Josephine. the coach.

That tweak in her technique proved to be a game-changer as Medina used it to significant effect to anchor the national para team to romp with 4 gold medals at the 2008 ASEAN Para Games in Nakhon Ratchashima, Thailand.

A more polished Medina would take home a silver medal in the 2010 Asian Para Games in Guangzhou, China and bronze in the 2014 edition in Incheon, South Korea. Her reunion with Dalumpines earned her a silver medal in the continental sports show in Jakarta three years ago.

The Philippine campaigner expanded her dominance at the Southeast Asian level with gold medals in women’s singles in 2014 in Myanmar, 2015 in Singapore and 2017 in Malaysia at the ASEAN Para Games.

Paralympic milestone in Rio

But the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games would be the pinnacle of the beloved athlete’s glittering table tennis career.

Medina, who competed in the women’s singles, C8, was placed in Class B along with Chinese defending champion Mao Jingdian and Norwegian Aidah Dahlen, with the top two advancing to the semi-finals.

The Pinay athlete absorbed a straight-set, 4-11, 5-11 and 6-11 loss to Mao, but recovered with riveting 11-5, 3-11, 7-11, 11-2, 11-8 come -from- behind victory over Dahlen to enter the semifinal round.

Medina was sent off in the semi-finals by Franco-Laotian Thu Kamkasomphou, who won easily 11-5, 11-8, 11-9 and relegated her to the bronze medal match in the division against Germany’s Juliane Wolf, a former silver medalist of the world. who lost to Mao 7-11, 11-9, 7-11, 8-11 in the other semifinal.

With the medal within reach, the feisty Filipino athlete defeated Germany’s 11-5, 11-6, 11-7, knocking the country’s 16-year drought at the Games since Adeline Dumapong Ancheta won the first bronze medal in the powerlifting event held in the 2000 edition in Sydney.

Discus thrower Aceveda mourns friend’s death

Among those deeply affected by the table tennis player’s death was fellow national skier and discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda, according to her daughter, Jen Morningstar Aceveda.

“Hello, yes po, super close po sila. Like Sisters Po (They were super close, just like sisters),” the younger Aceveda said of the friendship of more than 15 years between the two athletes who both live in Marikina.

“Tita Jo is the mother of my youngest brother Gabriel. So it’s been friendship for over 15 years. (Tita Jo is godmother to my youngest brother Gabriel, so they’ve been friends for over 15 years,” she said.

“She (Medina) resembles my mother’s sister. Even if they haven’t seen each other for a few months, there doesn’t seem to be any change (Medina was like an older sister to my mom. Even if they haven’t seen each other for months, nothing seems to change in their relationship.),” she added ready.

They formed an odd couple: tall and stocky Aceveda, who is visually impaired, is joined by little Medina.

The younger Aceveda said her mother was sad her friend didn’t qualify for the Tokyo Paralympic Games while she did, although the discus thrower missed her own chance to compete when she tested positive for COVID-19 during her stay in the Japanese capital.

She said her mother was in quarantine and inconsolable when she learned of Medina’s death.

“Mama and I didn’t talk much. He just cried and cried when I told him his friend had passed away. (I couldn’t talk to my mother. She cried and only cried when she heard that her friend had died,” she said.