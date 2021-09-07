Stadiums in Ludhiana also need a facelift | Chandigarh News





Ludhiana: Having produced many Olympians and athletes of national and international reputation, Ludhiana’s sports infrastructure needs a facelift.

The city has a large sports infrastructure at Guru Nanak Stadium with facilities for various sports such as athletics, football, basketball, badminton, table tennis and judo, while there is a hockey stadium on the PAU campus.

A visit to Guru Nanak Stadium revealed a worn-out running track, while the main stadium also needed repair. It was also found that chairs, fans, lights, were missing in the stadium, especially in the badminton hall. The paint on the walls was also off. The wall of the main stadium next to the football field was broken. The condition of the hockey stadium at PAU was no different with water leakage problems and toilets in poor condition.

The hockey stadium is not in a good condition even when we raise and spend money on it. The sports department, which takes care of the stadium, has no money. There are outdated water motors that were installed a long time ago and there is leakage in pipes. There are electricity poles and lighting, but no power connection. The toilets are in the worst condition. Our players are forced to mow the grass themselves. We have met the MC commissioner who had told us that tenders have been launched for the renovation but we will be happy once construction starts, said Jagbir Singh Grewal, who has been a national level hockey player and janitor at Malwa Hockey Academy.

Grewal said: The same is the case with Guru Nanak Stadium which needs to be renovated. The track was constructed about 20 years ago, but has not been replaced. It takes about Rs 3 lakh for this. This was despite the fact that Apinder Singh, the gold medalist of the Asian Games, had practiced here. Although the district sports official wants to make changes, he doesn’t have the money to do it. He said many Olympians, including the vice captain of the Indian hockey team, Haramanpreet Singh, have trained in Ludhiana, and city dweller Hardeep Singh is another Olympian (who played for the Indian hockey team in the 1984 Olympics).

An athlete in Ludhiana, who asked not to be named, said that since the track is damaged, athletes are always vulnerable to accidents and injuries. He said the synthetic track has outlived its usefulness and should be replaced without further delay.

The authorities of the sports department admitted that the sports infrastructure needs to be renewed.

The maximum age of a job is 10 years, but it has now been there for 20 years and has gone out of shape. Offers have been made for a new track. As for the construction related matters, seats in Guru Nanak Stadium, we have made estimates. Several years ago, repairs were made ahead of a national event, district sports official Ravinder Singh said. The hockey stadium also needs repair work. That’s why we made an estimate under the Smart City mission. Sprinkler system, water system with new engines etc will be made as part of the project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chandigarh/stadiums-in-ludhiana-need-revamp-too/articleshow/85990655.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos