



Big welcome for Games heroes Thai athletes arrive in Phuket for quarantine



Thailand’s Paralympics pose with sports and local officials after arriving in Phuket from the Tokyo Games on Monday. Wheelchair racer Pongsakorn Paeyo, Thailand’s most awarded Paralympics at the 2020 Games, is looking forward to more success in Paris 2024 after winning three gold medals in Tokyo. Pongsakorn and a host of teammates arrived in Phuket on Monday to quarantine for 14 days as required by the government’s Covid-19 protocols. They were greeted in a colorful ceremony by government, sports and local officials and benefactors. The athletes received bouquets of flowers from HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, a former national athlete in badminton and equestrian sports. They were the second group of Thailand’s Paralympic delegation to return from Tokyo and the last members were due to arrive in the southern province today. The Thai team won five gold, five silver and eight bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 that ended on Sunday. Prior to the Tokyo event, the Sports Authority of Thailand predicted that its athletes would receive four to six gold medals. In the end they claimed the same number of medals, 18 they had won in the 2016 Games, but the Rio campaign remains the most successful in the country with six gold, six silver and six bronze medals. Pongsakorn, 24, claimed gold in the men’s 100m, 400m and 800m T53, becoming the first Thai to win three titles in one Games. “I’m happy to have helped improve the country’s reputation. I’m proud of myself for breaking records in all three events I participated in the Tokyo Games,” said the Khon resident kaen. “My next goal is definitely in Paris 2024. I have to prepare from now on to make Thais happy again.” Pongsakorn has now won five Paralympic gold medals, two less than fellow wheelchair racer Prawat Wahoram’s record, who has won seven. Pongsakorn will receive 21.6 million baht as a reward from the government for winning three titles in Tokyo. Under the National Sports Development Fund’s bonus plan for Paralympians, a champion will receive 7.2 million baht, a silver winner 4.8 million baht and a bronze medalist three million baht. When asked what he would do with the money, he replied, “I don’t know right now. I just want to get some rest and then start training.” Left Wheelchair racer Pongsakorn Paeyo with his 2020 Paralympic gold medals. Thailand’s other gold medalists at the 2020 Paralympic Games include wheelchair racer Athiwat Paeng-Nuea, who won the 100m T54 title, and the boccia team, which was successful in defending their title in the BC1/BC2 category. Wheelchair fencer Saysunee Jana was Thailand’s first medalist at Tokyo 2020 after taking bronze in the individual epee. Badminton players Sujirat Pookkham and Amnouy Wewitan earned Thailand’s 18th and final medal on the final day of competition. Sujirat, 35, also won silver in the women’s singles in the sport that made its Paralympic debut in Tokyo. Other Thai medalists include boccia stars Watcharaphon Vongsa and Pornchok Larpyen (runners-up, individual BC2 and individual BC4), wheelchair racers Prawat Wahoram (silver, 1,500m T54), Putharet Khongrak (bronze, 1,500m and 5,000m T54) and Saichon Konjen (bronze, 800m T54), table tennis athlete Rungroj Thainiyom (bronze, men’s singles class 6), taekwondo fighter Khwansuda Phuangkitcha (bronze, women’s K44 49kg), and the men’s table tennis team (bronze, class 3). Thailand first competed in the Paralympic Games in 1984 and has since won 24 gold, 30 silver and 88 bronze medals.

