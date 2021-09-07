Senior athletes are game for Olympics | Local sports

Not all challenges related to the Upper Cumberland District Tennessee Senior Olympics take place on the playing field. After a year in which the event was canceled due to the pandemic, the 2021 competition is marked by uncertainty due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

For some 240 seniors, that could mean fewer opportunities to showcase their athletic skills to their peers and run, jump, throw and shoot with youthful devotion. Games began with the golf tournament on Thursday and will continue through early October.

With a spike in COVID-19 cases, there is some uncertainty surrounding some of the events. We took it day by day, said Angela Shadden, director of the Fair Park Senior Center. A number of districts (four) have stopped the Olympics for seniors.

The 3-on-3 basketball tournament has been canceled, said Alicia Arehart, assistant director of Fair Park Senior Center. It’s close contact and indoor sport, Arehart said. After speaking with Pat Murphy, who is in charge of the tournament, given the rising Covid numbers, we have decided to cancel it. Keeping it out was discussed, but Pat thought it would be too hot.

Arehart said they are still trying to determine if they will hold events such as track and field and cornhole. Virtually all events serve as qualifications for state completion.

With a number of people hesitant to register due to concerns about the pandemic, Arehart said they would have a reduced number of participants and are looking at the option to cancel certain district events and allow people to compete at the state level without having to register. qualify.

One event that will not be canceled is pickleball. Arehart said they have entered 90 seniors for the tournament, which consists of singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Among the players is the doubles team of Cathy Schirtzinger and Janet DiCristina, both residents of Fairfield Glade

The 70-year-old Schirtzinger takes part in the Olympic Games for seniors for the first time. She and her partner will compete in the 65-69 age group.

Janet convinced me, said the Ohio-born and retired teacher. I want to have fun and play a good game. My partners are a real pleasure to play with. There’s no pressure on me.

Schirtzinger is a former synchronized swimmer who was introduced to pickleball at an RV park in Texas.

I ran around, swinging and missing, she said.

In 2016, Schirtzinger took classes with Eddie and Muffin Liskovec at the Central Baptist Church in Crossville. She persevered and now plays four to five times a week, entered her first tournament, with DiCristina, three weeks ago and won a match.

We both want to do it right, she said. There is tons of camaraderie. I’ve found it improves my balance and gives me a great perception of what’s going on around me in other aspects of my life.

DiCristina, 67, has been playing pickleball for about five years after someone suggested she give it a try. A former recreational athlete who played tennis, soccer, volleyball and softball when she was younger, the New Jersey native said she picked up the new sport fairly quickly and, like her partner, took lessons with the Liskovecs. DiCristina said she prefers doubles over singles. because there is less court to cover.

She described Schirtzinger as a very good partner who wants to win, but understands that it is just a game. Her calm demeanor has helped DiCristina develop some patience and a more varied selection of shots.

I hit the ball hard, she said, but I’ve learned that you can still win the point if you think about it. It would be so cool to win a medal, but it’s okay if we don’t. It’s about good time, good competition and good people.

Ernie Mathis, 59, is another Fairfield Glade native who will compete in pickleball. He gets his money’s worth and signs up for singles, doubles and mixed doubles in the 60-64 age group.

The Indiana-born ex-high school cross-country runner who also played baseball and basketball has been playing pickleball for three years and finished third in a Fairfield Glade tournament earlier this summer.

I like to play for fun, said Mathis, another participant in Liskovec’s pickleball classes. I like competition, and it’s nice to compete once in a while. I like sports. I am not one to go to the gym and lift weights. After taking Muffins classes, I heard about the Senior Olympics and thought, who cares, I’ll give it a try.

Kevin Kelly, 65, competes in the seniors’ Olympics for the first time. Combat Hell in the 50, 100, 200 and 400 meters sprint in the age group of 60-65 years.

I’m curious to see how I fare against guys my own age, said Kelly, a Harrison resident who competes in the Upper Cumberland District Senior Olympics after the Chattanooga district canceled its games over concerns about the pandemic.

Born in Savannah, GA, Kelly ran sprints in high school and later did triathlons. His goal is to qualify for the National Senior Olympics. I’m a very competitive person, Kelly said. If I’m going to do it, I might as well go for nationals.

Though he runs and cycles, Kelly doesn’t know what to expect when he hits the track in Crossville.

I want to make it to the end of the track, not fall and not look stupid, Kelly said.

The Tennessee Senior Olympics began in 1981 with the mission of promoting healthy lifestyles for seniors through fitness, sports, and an active involvement in life. Senior men and women aged 50 and over compete in 10 age groups, starting with 50-54 and ending with 95-plus. They must be Tennessee residents or live within 30 miles of the state line. Medals are awarded to the top three finishers in each age group.

This year, due to the cancellation of the 2020 district completion, all district participants will be eligible for the state competition. In addition to golf, competition is offered: bowling, tennis, swimming, pickleball, basketball, table tennis, softball throw, horseshoes, shuffleboard, cornhole, chair volleyball, and track and field. An awards lunch is scheduled for Wednesday, October 6 at the Cumberland County Community Complex.