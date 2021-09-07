Ex-cadet champion, Boboye shines at ITTF African Championships – Sports – The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former Nigerian junior national champion, Samuel Boboye, captured the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) African Championships last weekend to announce his arrival to the senior division in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Seventeen-year-old Boboye convincingly defeated Olympian and Algeria Larbi Bouriah 4-0 to shock fans at the Sports Palace Complex in Yaounde.

The teenage sensation displayed an attitude that belies his age to beat one of Africa’s veteran players, who rank 19th on the continent 11-7, 11-8, 11-9, 11-5, in an exceptional display of talent.

Speaking about his performance, a delighted Boboye said his confidence never failed him in a match against an experienced opponent.

I knew nothing about him, except that he was one of the players who performed for his country at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

I went into the race with a lot of confidence and was very positive throughout the race. “I’m happy to have won my first race,” he said.

Boboye added that I am in Cameroon to give my best and I am so excited to be part of the team that Quadri Aruna has.

His presence alone motivates me and I hope I can go far and be ready to face any opponent that comes my way, Boboye stated.