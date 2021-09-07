Table tennis is like a ray of light in the dark, turning its life against the wind – yqqlm

Ping pong is like a ray of light in the dark, turning its life against the wind

■ CCTV’s hot comment: “When I play football, I often forget my handicap”, this is Wang Rui’s inspirational statement, it is also her declaration of war on fate.

On September 2, in the Tokyo Paralympic Table Tennis Women’s Team TT6-8 final, the Chinese team defeated the Dutch team 2-0. The three Chinese players Mao Jinghua, Huang Wenjuan and Wang Ruideng On the highest podium of the Paralympics! Wang Rui, the representative of Chengdu athletes, finally fulfilled his dream of becoming champion at his second Paralympic Games. This is also the second gold medal of Chengdu athletes at these Paralympic Games.

On September 4, Wang Rui returned with honor from Tokyo. She is currently quarantined in Beijing and will then represent Sichuan non-stop to participate in the 11th National Games for the Disabled in Shaanxi. Wang Rui, her mother Zhou Lefen and coach Zhou Zaixing, who were isolated at the hotel, were interviewed by reporters a few days ago.

Ping pong has become a light in the dark

On May 12, 2008, Wang Ruilai, a 15-year-old high school student from Shifang Mengdi Junior High School in Deyang City, was preparing for the entrance exam. That said, it should have been a quiet and ordinary day. At 2:28 p.m. that day, the three-storey building of Wang Rui’s school collapsed in the earthquake and the students in the class were buried under the rubble.

Zhou Lefen said Wang Rui was not rescued until about ten hours after the earthquake. Her class is located in the inner classroom on the third floor and suffered most of the casualties. “The entire class was made up of 40 students and 24 were killed…” Zhou Lefen told reporters. Of the 16 remaining classmates in the same class, Wang Rui was the most injured. Because the right leg was pressed through the prefabricated plate for ten hours, the doctor told her parents that she would be amputated. After the amputation, given the high cost of installing the prosthesis, Zhou Lefen also told Wang Rui that when she was 18 years old, the family would take her to install the prosthesis. “We didn’t know then that the country and the government had such a good policy. New. I thought that shortly after Wang Rui’s amputation, he went to Guangzhou and Chengdu for rehabilitation with the help of special funds, and installed prosthetic limbs in Guangzhou.”

Although the prosthetic limbs were quickly installed and raised again, 15-year-old Wang Rui experienced this catastrophe and his temperament has changed greatly. When Wang Rui recalled that unbearable past with reporters, he said: “Suddenly amputated, I absolutely cannot accept it in my heart. When I go out, someone looks at you with strange eyes, and it’s really uncomfortable in my heart, so I just don’t go out anymore.” When he was in high school, it was another hurdle for Wang Rui. Wang Rui , who could not adapt to the new environment, eventually chose to stop, which made his parents very anxious.

Wang Rui, falling into the trough of life, suddenly remembered a word table tennis. “During my hospitalization and recovery period, many caring people often came to visit. Among them, the Shaanxi disabled table tennis coach told me many stories about self-improving disabled people playing sports.” This was confusing for Wang Rui. A window was opened, which made her understand that disabled people can also play sports.

During rehabilitation treatment in Chengdu, famous Sichuan table tennis coach Zhou Zaixing also came to offer condolences and visited Wang Rui. Zhou Zaixing told reporters: “When I saw Wang Rui on the rehab bed at the hospital, she was like this. The helpless look made me very sad. I told her, girl, I’m a professional table tennis coach. I can help you through table tennis training to strengthen the healthy leg and make life easier in the future. “Although Wang Rui did not agree at the time, he left the call from Zhou Zaixing. Later, when he chose to quit, Wang Rui also came up with the idea of ​​“why not even play table tennis”.

At the insistence of Wang Rui, the parents sent their daughter to Zhou Zaihang’s table tennis club in Chengdu. After a period of training, Zhou Zaixing’s hardworking spirit greatly admired Wang Rui. At that time, he was also the coach of the Chengdu table tennis team for the disabled, so he thought and advised the Chengdu Federation for the disabled, hoping to recruit Wang Rui into the team. The Federation of Disabled People of Chengdu also strongly supported this. After coordination with Deyang City and Shifang City, Wang Rui exchanged and registered as an athlete in Chengdu.

In the darkness, the glimpse of table tennis also sparked Wang Rui’s hope for life.

In 2009, Wang Rui officially started table tennis training at the comprehensive service center building of the Chengdu Disability Federation. Since he started practicing completely from scratch, Wang Rui, who started too late, knew he had to practice more and harder than others to progress. In addition to completing the cultural studies organized by the Federation of the Disabled, Wang Rui also provides morning and afternoon training, with no less than eight hours of training per day.

Too much effort has often caused the front of Wang Rui’s stump to wear out from the prosthesis. Zhou Zaixing said Wang Rui’s prosthesis was full of blood and sweat after each training period. Wear the limbs, then scab, and then wear…

It’s not that 16-year-old Wang Rui never retired. When she can’t stand it, she calls her family to complain and tell me I want to go home. But at the time, the humble family seemed very determined. They warned Wang Rui that if they made a choice, they had to stick to it. With the conviction and encouragement of his family, Wang Rui, who was at the crossroads in his life, finally courageously chose the right path and direction.

Wang Rui told reporters that his true love for table tennis was when he started competing and got the results. “Wang Rui said that when you go abroad to compete, when the national flag is raised and the national anthem is played after winning the championship, the spontaneous feeling of national pride is a very special feeling. Through his own efforts and hard work, he flew the five-star red flag high on the field, and all the hardships and tribulations of the past flashed through his mind. At that point, Wang Rui would feel that all the effort was worth it.

And her mother Zhou Lefen also clearly felt that after her daughter played table tennis, her mental state was completely different. The inspiring power of sports made Wang Rui fall in love again. She said she liked to laugh and that she could calmly face the disaster she’d been through: ‘She used to not go out without wearing a prosthesis and covering it tightly. Now she can stay outside without a prosthesis. One day, this is the achievement of being able to see yourself correctly and come out of the psychological shadow completely.” said Zhou Lefen.

In 2010, Wang Rui won a medal at the Sichuan Provincial Disabled Games for the first time. At that time, he won the silver medal in singles and the gold team medal. Starting with these two medals, Zhou Lefen has a habit of collecting all of his daughter’s medals. Now the large and small medals are filled with a case. “I really appreciate Wang Rui’s renaissance from table tennis. We, as parents, would like to thank the country, the government and the disabled. Don’t forget everyone who has always helped you!”

After fulfilling his dream of “Olympic champion” at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Wang Rui’s next goal is to win singles at the Paris Paralympic Games. Breakthrough. Zhou Zaixing also has great faith in his disciples. He said that with Wang Rui’s current strength and after several years of training, he has full hopes of achieving singles and team double gold at the Paris Paralympic Games.

In an interview with reporters, Zhou Lefen also revealed that Wang Rui has many hobbies, especially his cooking. “Coach Zhou once came to my house for dinner and praised Wang Rui’s cooking. “He can’t stop talking.” Wang Rui also said: “Before going to the Paralympic Games, we trained in Zhengding, Hebei. So now, in addition to missing relatives, we just want to eat Sichuan cuisine!”

Because we’re also at the Paralympics With the goal of singles gold medal, 28-year-old Wang Rui has no plans to retire for now, but she told reporters that if one day she says goodbye to table tennis, she wants to learn how to bake and hopes to develop in this way.

Chengdu Commercial Daily-Red Star News reporter Jiang Shan. Photo provided by interviewee