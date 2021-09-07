Field hockey No. 8 takes two wins over the weekend – The Cavalier Daily





No. 8 Virginia took two wins this weekend, beating two CAA teams. The Cavaliers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) smothered William & Mary in a 5-0 loss in Williamsburg before overpowering Towson 3-0 in an impressive home win. Game 1 Virginia 5, William and Mary 0 After a quiet first quarter, Virginia put herself on the board with a deflection from senior back Amber Ezechiels, shot by junior midfielder Adele Iacobucci in the middle of the second period. However, the Tribe (0-2, 0-0 CAA) would hold out against the Cavaliers, trailing 1-0 at halftime. Virginia came out of the break motivated and made the necessary adjustments in the third period. Senior striker Peyton Tollakson deftly found a loose ball from an earlier shot and was able to score with 8:14 left in the third quarter. Moments later, junior striker Laura Janssen took advantage of a 2-v-1 against William & Mary’s goalkeeper and assisted senior midfielder Annie McDonough to give the Cavaliers a 3-0 lead. As time passed in the third period, this time McDonough struck again, assisted by second striker Esha Sha. This game was the story of two different halves, said coach Michele Madison. We are able to move the ball well, draw some corners and respond to set situations. Tollakson scored again with 6:42 to go in the fourth quarter to make it 5-0. Virginia would hold on to this lead until the final buzzer, and in the end the difference in this game was that the Virginia discipline got six penalty corners for the Tribes. Today was a total team performance against a well-coached William & Mary team, Madison said. Game 2 Virginia 3, Towson 0 The Cavaliers maintained their momentum and presented the Tigers (0-3, 0-0 CAA) with a charge of offense and choked them on defense. Virginia earned the first goal from a penalty corner at the end of the first period. Iacobucci assisted an open Ezechiels to give the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead. Ezechiels has scored or assisted in every game this season for Virginia, earning a seven-point team. The Cavaliers managed to shoot 17 times in the second quarter, but were only able to capitalize on these opportunities after the break. Junior midfielder Danielle Husar crossed the ball to freshman striker Noa Boterman for her second goal of the season in the third. Shortly afterwards, freshman forward Taryn Tkachuk scored a penalty, the first goal of her collegiate career, making the score 3-0. They are very good at circle defense and their goalkeeper was excellent, Madison said. We work on creating chances and finishing the shot, which we did because it was on target, but their goalkeeper was phenomenal and with a goalie like that you have to jump on the rebounds. You want to try to take the second and third shot. Virginia defeated Towson an incredible 53-1, earning an equally remarkable 22 penalty corners. These are the most shots the Cavaliers have made since at least 2008. Senior Taylor Henriksen started on target and made Virginia’s only save in the game. She earned a combined shutout with freshman Tyler Kennedy starting the second half. For the Tigers, graduate student goalkeeper Lena Vandam has made 22 saves from all players in one game so far this season. “I’m happy with our offensive output, our ability to create, attack and grow,” Madison said. To get all those shots and angles, that’s great. The Cavaliers are looking to continue their success next Friday at 7 p.m. in a home game against Miami or Ohio.

