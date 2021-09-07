Israel wins a total of six golds and nine medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, setting new records



On August 27, Mark Malyar, 21, took a gold medal in the men’s 200-meter individual medley and set a new world record in the category. He also won gold in the men’s 400-meter freestyle on August 29, setting a new record in the category, and bronze in the men’s 100-meter backstroke on August 30. Ami Dadaon, 20, won silver in the 150-meter individual medley on August 28, a gold medal in the men’s 200-meter freestyle on August 30 and gold in the men’s 50-meter freestyle on September 2. He set new world records in the 200m and 50m. Related Coverage September 6, 2021 12:26 pm A silver was earned by Team Israel athlete Moran Samuel, 39, in the women’s 2,000m rowing race on August 28. Israel Paralympic team of 33 athletes participated in 11 sports: athletics, badminton, boccia, goalball, paracano, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and wheelchair tennis. The nine medals Israeli athletes won are three times Israel’s total medals at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games and the most gold medals Israel has won since the 1988 Games, according to the report. The Times of Israel. Israeli Paralympic athletes have won a total of 129 gold, 125 silver and 130 bronze medals at the Paralympic Games, which are held at the same venue two weeks after the Olympics. Israel has participated in the Paralympic Games since the first competition in 1960. According to the International Paralympic CommitteeAthletes are eligible to participate if they have at least one of the following 10 disabilities: decreased muscle strength, decreased passive range of motion, limb deficiency, leg length difference, short stature, hypertonia, ataxia, athetosis, visual impairment, and intellectual disability.

