Dog for Adoption – Cricket, a Chihuahua in Rockville, MD
I’m so cute, you just can’t resist me. Bend to my will!
Meet Cricket (aka Winky)! Cricket is 3.5 years old and weighs 5.6 pounds. This sweet Chihuahua girl is like a ballet dancer in toe shoes. She is elegant, high stepping and athletic, easily jumping twice her height. Cricket has a small body like a typical Chihuahua, but she is larger than most Chihuahuas with long stork-like legs and an active tail. Despite her athletic abilities, she is a relatively energy-efficient pup. She prefers walking to running and loves to curl up in a corner of the sofa as if she owns the world.
Cricket is generally a confident dog, but she can be shy when meeting new people. And who can blame her? Because they’re so tiny, big people, she probably seems overwhelming to her, and she really doesn’t like them looming over her or grabbing her. However, she seems to have a balanced world view. Despite this shyness, she is aware of and curious about her environment and the people in it.
She also has a healthy sense of independence. She likes to explore, check back in and then head out to explore even more. Sometimes her explorations are on her own. Sometimes it is with her foster siblings. She is also less affectionate than some dogs. When choosing a nap, it’s not always where other dogs or people are. In fact, she will sleep in any bed she chooses, even if it means moving a much larger dog.
Cricket likes to be touched and petted by her people. She especially likes to be scratched behind the ears or under the chin. She feels comfortable holding a baby in one arm or even on her back. When you’re sitting, she may suddenly jump on your leg to get your attention.
Cricket would do well in an apartment, condo, townhouse or family home. Because of her small size, if you have a fenced yard it should be extra secure. Cricket is looking for an adopter who loves toy breed dogs and all the things that come with them, their spunk, extra caution around kids and bigger dogs; a jacket or sweater in the winter months; make sure she doesn’t jump down from high places; extra caution around exterior doors including an extra gate inside the door; supervise outdoors, even in a fenced yard, to make sure a bird of prey doesn’t pick her up. A dog-friendly cat or laid-back canine friend would be a bonus. She enjoys having multiple soft bedding options around the house and furniture privileges. If there are children in the house, they must be 12 years or older.
Cricket does well on the line. She drives well in the car in a bench. She is crate trained and sleeps in her crate at night. She comes when you call her nickname Winky.
Her potty training has improved a lot as her confidence and sense of security have grown. She will ask you to go outside by suddenly running towards you and jumping on your leg. She goes outside every 3 hours, but she also seems to like to use a plasma, if any. Outside she seems to understand that she is going to pee and poop.
Cricket is sterilized and up to date on vaccines. She has to go to the dentist in October. During that procedure, the vet will examine a possible breast tumor and take action if necessary. Cricket also has loose kneecaps, but they are not a problem for her at the moment.
Cricket will bring out maternal instincts and make you smile every day. If you think this sweet, ity bitsy is a good match for your home, please visit our website www.hedgesvillehounds.com and fill out an inquiry.
