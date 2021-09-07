Doing a game through a game example of BYU football opponents. Week Two Utah Utes

What is a 3-game stretch against? Pac-12 South teams, BYU started the season with a win against the University of Arizona. What some would probably consider a shoddy performance, BYU won 24-16 in a game that featured some special team highlights, a defensive score and a very scary injury for BYU’s Keenan Ellis, who is recovering quickly.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said:

I’m really happy with the win. Obviously there are a lot of things we can improve on… I was very proud of our team’s struggle to react and find a way to take the win.

Sitake went on to say that the team needs to tighten things up before the match vs Utah this Saturday on September 11, but overall he was happy with the win.

Moving on to the Holy War preview, both teams come in 1-0 in this game after Utah beat FCS Weber State 40-17. At the time of writing, Utah is ranked 24th in the AP poll, but that will likely change tomorrow when the new polls come out, as eight teams ranked for Utah lost games this week.

Utah’s QB, Charlie Brewer, completed 19 of 27 passes for 233 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The Utahs leading rush was RB Tavion Thomas, who had 12 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Their lead receiver was TE Dalton Kincaid, who caught both of Brewer’s touchdown passes, along with two other receptions, totaling four receptions for 75 yards.

College football fans across the country may be curious as to why Brant Kuithe wasn’t used as much as they expected in Utah’s passing strike. Kuithe got the Matt Bushman treatment in part, was eclipsed by an LB on most of Weber’s plays, but I’m guessing Utah didn’t use their entire playbook in game one vs Weber State.

On the defensive, Utah held Weber to just 10 points (one of their TDs was scored on a kickoff return). Linebacker Devin Lloyd showed up, totaling 12 tackles (seven solo), layoff, two TFLs, and an interception. Super senior Mika Tafua also had a fumble recovery.

Utah basically comes out 100% healthy in this game. While Arizona is not a powerhouse, they are clearly above an FCS team in Weber. Utah was able to keep their starters healthy, giving them an advantage on the health side of the game vs BYU. At QB they have: Baylor Charlie Brouwer transfer. Brewer is coming off a solid game against Weber, having won the starting spot over sophomore Cameron Rising. Brewer is the best quarterback Utah has had since at least Tyler Huntley, who is currently the second series QB for the Baltimore Ravens. In his Baylor career, Brewer completed 828 passes for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns with 28 interceptions. Charlie Brewer is a quarterback who brings a fair amount of consistency to the Utah passing game, something they sorely missed with Jake Bentley last year.

Walking back, Utah has too many good options, something BYU fans don’t want to hear. Of Oklahoma transfer TJ Pledger, as well as starter Micah Bernard, with Tavion Thomas and Chris Curry completing the RB room. As we’ve seen Kyle Whittingham do in the past, Utah will likely try out the running backs in varying amounts in the first few games before settling on a starter for the season, so expect multiple different faces in the backfield this Saturday.

Utah’s WR corps includes red shirt junior Britain Covey (yes, still a junior), Theo Howard (transfer from UCLA/OU) and Solomon Enis. To round out the passing threats, the TEs include Brant Kuithe, Cole Fotheringham and Dalton Kincaid.

Utahs offensive line consists of a pair of transfers and red shirt junior Nick Ford. They won’t be good for 2020 BYU, but they’re a good offensive line that will make BYU have to work to get pressure.

On the defense, we’ve already talked about LB Devin Lloyd, who is likely to step into the NFL draft after this year, but the rest of the defense includes DL Mika Tafua and Van Fillinger, FS Vonte Davis, DB Clark Phillips, and LB Nephi Sewell. There is quite a bit of talent on the defensive side of the ball for the Utes. The matchup to watch is Utah’s defensive line versus BYU’s offensive line, but we’ll also see great matchups between BYU’s WRs and Utah’s DBs. With Clark Phillips on corner and Vonte Davis to safety, the rest of the Utah Secondary can play aggressively, trying to limit BYU’s passing play. We should see both Nacua brothers play for BYU at WR this weekend, which will help, but WR Gunner Romney is likely out with a knee injury.

If BYU’s offensive line can withstand Utah’s pass rush, we should be able to keep the defense fair against the run game. Isaac Rex, Dallin Holker, Puka and Samson Nacua, Neil Pauu, Masen Wake, Chris Jackson and Keanu Hill all more than capable of throwing balls at them should be enough for Jaren Hall to work with passing off the ball. With Tyler Allgeier and Lopini Katoa in the backfield, we should be able to develop a good game plan that keeps the Utah defense guessing. I expect we’ve seen less than 20% of the total offenses against Arizona, so we should see things a lot more unpredictable (in a good way) for BYU.

The only question mark for BYU fans should be the availability of kicker Jake Oldroyd. Jake was ruled out for Saturday’s game vs. Arizona prior to kickoff due to a re-aggravation of an existing injury. If Jake can play, it will be a huge boost for BYU, as most of their special team plans revolve around his ability to kick the ball. Punter Ryan Rekhow should also be good to play, which the BYU can also provide with the field if they need it.

Kalani Sitake, Ilaisa Tuiaki and Aaron Roderick certainly have their work cut out for this weekend. With a potential Big XII invite on the way, it might be harder than usual to prepare for the game, but the players should be able to stay locked in, as this is, according to the accounts of many BYU fans. , the biggest game of the year. While most signs on paper point to a Utah victory, you never know how the ball will bounce. I go on one leg and predict a 27-24 win for BYU.