Field hockey locked out by No. 3 Iowa – The Daily Free Press





In a rare matchup with the University of Iowa, Boston University field hockey was knocked out 4-0 in Boston on Sunday afternoon. For the first time in more than 10 years, the Terriers (2-2) fell to 1-9 all-time against the Hawkeyes (4-0). Iowa entered this season as the No. 3 Division 1 field hockey team and was the highest-ranking visiting team at New Balance Field since 2017, when Duke (then No. 2) faced the Terriers at home. Head coach Sally Starr said that although the score came away from us, the team put in a strong effort on Sunday. Terriers don’t go back to the big dogs, Starr said. We just came up with the idea that today we had the chance to do something special. Well, just grow and learn from this. The Terriers held out against the Hawkeyes, but were ultimately unable to build momentum, scattering three shots throughout the game. Graduate student striker Miya Denison fired BU’s first shot in the first minute of the game, but Iowa senior goalkeeper Grace McGuire knocked it down for a save. BU only had a chance in the third period. Iowa had a big shot advantage, collecting 19 in all. Four different Hawkeye players scored, but the Terriers managed to cool down fifth-year forward and midfielder Maddy Murphy, the reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. After three games in a row with at least one goal or assist, Murphy failed on five shots on Sunday. Junior Caroline Kelly started in the cage for BU and kept the game close in the first half, her only flaw being a corner goal from Hawkeye senior midfielder and fullback Lokke Stribos. Kelly and sophomore Kate Thomason made 10 saves together. Kelly earned six, including a great 23 minute diving effort. Caroline Kelly was certainly excellent, Starr said. I have to look at the goals that have been scored. I don’t know exactly what happened to those goals. Probably a combination of everything, sure, giving them too many chances. Corners played a big part in Sunday’s game. Iowa drew eight and was able to take advantage of the chances that two of the four Hawkeyes goals came on corners. Starr said the team will think about that aspect of the game. We need to see how they earned the corners, Starr said. Did they really deserve it, or did we do something sloppy? BU, on the other hand, only earned one corner, which came in the 41st minute. Senior midfielder Rebecca Janes made a clean pass to junior striker Ellie McIntyre, who shot the ball into the goal. The shot hit the left post, leaving BU scoreless. It’s a game of swinging momentum, Starr said, and I just think we rode the waves pretty well. The Terriers will try to get back to their winning ways at home against the University of Massachusetts Lowell at 6 p.m. Friday before entering a stretch of road play, starting with a 1 p.m. game against rival Boston College on Sept. 12.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyfreepress.com/2021/09/07/field-hockey-shut-out-by-no-3-iowa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos