T20 World Cup: Indian selectors face abundance | Cricket News







The selectors will also pick a handful of additional players to travel with the team on standby. The BCCI had previously decided to limit the number of standbys to five, but can now add a few more, taking into account the possible ‘third wave’.

Between the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the recent tour of Sri Lanka, much of India’s potential T20 squad is choosing itself. What the selectors may need to be careful about is trying to ensure that individual reputation doesn’t take precedence over individual talent, especially given the finicky format.

“A good batsman doesn’t necessarily have to be a good T20 batsman. It’s kind of an oxymoron, but it’s true nonetheless. Reputations mean nothing in this format and the closer our selectors can get to blurring that line, the more formidable a unit they can draw,” say those who follow these developments closely.

For example, if there is a call to be made between choosing Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, what barometer can the selectors use? Both young players with an aggressive mentality, fit for the size, are both wicketkeeper batsmen.

A potent mix of stroke speed and consistency perhaps? In IPL-2020, Samson scored with a strike rate of 158.89 – one of the highest in that edition – but totaled only 375 runs in 14 innings. Kishan, on the other hand, enjoyed a slightly lower strike rate of 145.56, but scored 516 runs in 13 innings, some trying to win a game single-handedly. Kishan scored a neat 57.33 compared to Samson’s 28.84 and saw his team go all the way to the final where they take home the trophy.

Shikhar Dhawan, otherwise ignored in the format, has raised his hand again and how. In IPL 2020, Dhawan was the highest scorer in the tournament with 618 runs from 17 innings with a strike rate of 144.73. Also in the half-finished 2021 edition, the Delhi batsman will remain at the top of the table.

Can voters continue to ignore him?

Another example could be some sort of comparison between Washington Sundar and Varun Chakravarthy – not that Sundar is necessarily confused, given the current status of his injury. Sundar took just eight wickets in IPL 2020 but threw with a miserly economy of 5.96, while Chakravarthy picked a healthy 17 wickets with a slightly higher economy of 6.84.

