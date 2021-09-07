Maroon football fans ridicule Ole Miss-Louisville’s arbitration





Auburn football fans are intently watching Monday night’s Week One final, with all eyes on SEC West rival Ole Miss taking on Louisville. The Tigers are expected to finish alongside the Rebels in the SEC standings by the end of the year, with some publications favoring AU and some favoring Ole Miss. Matt Corral has instilled that confidence in those projecting a jump in the standings from a rebel squad that no one could stop in 2020. So far, they’ve shown a lot of improvement in defense, shutting out the Cardinals in the first half. Tiger fans watching this game have been unlucky enough to see a ridiculous amount of targeted calls leading to takedowns. Currently, the number of four players has been disqualified from the opening kick-off for both teams. The umpires heard from the Auburn family: Who will be targeted next? 🎯 — Auburn Tweeter (@Auburn_Tweeter) September 7, 2021 I was just spotted for ducking my head into my couch. — HopefulAUfan (@HopefulAUfan) September 7, 2021 Is there a record for targeting feces in a half? MUST get there. – AU_Propaganda (@AuPropaganda) September 7, 2021 Targeting is ruining college football… — Weagle Weagle (@WarDamnEagle__) September 7, 2021 🎯 pic.twitter.com/wjIa0vZd9A — The Jboy Show (@thejboyshow) September 7, 2021 @JuniorRosegreen As they call targeting tonight, they wouldn’t even let you get on the field. This is unreal — Jet7111 (@jet7111) September 7, 2021 Currently, Ole Miss is in the lead 26-0 en route to halftime. To the gambling public, the under looks good and Louisville looks lifeless. Corral looked solid swinging the ball and moving the ball around the field efficiently. He found the end zone on a play-action designed QB run. The Cardinals seem unable to make up for this shortfall, as the Rebel defenses have only ceded 26 meters through the air. Auburn football fans, Ole Miss fans, Louisville fans, college football fans… Fly War Eagle apologizes for what we are all seeing right now.

