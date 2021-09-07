Valley tennis uses power from five fields to pursue playoff goals





Monday September 6, 2021 | 10:14 PM



Even with all seven of her starters back from last season’s runner-up team and the section alignment remaining the same, Valley tennis coach Rachael Link isn’t taking any chances. “After finishing second in an extremely competitive section last year, we don’t take anything for granted,” said the 13-year-old coach. “During our training sessions, the caliber of our team is strengthened against each other in preparation for match play.” Valley finished the Section 1-2A season 6-1, with the lone loss for champion Mount Pleasant. The Vikings went on to lose to eventual Class 2A runner-up Sewickley Academy in the team’s quarterfinals. This year’s team is looking for strength in all sectors. “What we’re good at is we’re solid on all five lanes, and the ladies are embracing the philosophy that one lane isn’t more important than the other,” Link said. “To succeed in our section, we must be fierce, intelligent and confident in all five courts.” Leading will be senior Eden Richey. She went to the section finals last season before losing to Mary Smithnosky of Mount Pleasant. In the doubles, Richey and Rachel Schrock lost in the final to Smithnosky and Hannah Brown. “I think our ultimate goal is to win the section. We came so close last year,” Richey said. “It was a 2-3 game. We worked hard in the off season this year. We hit each other on the weekends during the summer and we really want to be first in the section.” Said Link: “Eden will lead our team on No. 1 singles with co-captain Rachel Schrock at No. 2. Their passion inspires their teammates and brings levels of dedication, personal responsibility and court integrity that I am so proud of.” In 2019, Richey and Aimee Johnson’s doubles team made it to the section semi-finals. But Richey’s solid career almost never happened. She started the sport later than many of her contemporaries. “I actually went to a few clinics with our coach Link in high school in the seventh and eighth grades, but I started playing seriously in my freshman year. I never thought about playing tennis until then,” Richey said. “My parents told me about the clinics, and coach Link is great. She is amazing.” Junior Elisabeth Ervin will anchor the third singles lock. Said Link: “Our expectation is to qualify for the WPIAL team playoffs and that will be an uphill battle indeed. We have great programs in our section such as Mount Pleasant, Burrell, Southmoreland and Greensburg Central Catholic. We respect the caliber of their programs.” The Vikings also expect a strong contribution from juniors Brinley Hegeus and Marissa Barca’s doubles teams, along with seniors Brinley O’ Sullivan and Adrianna Vagnier. Valley was 3-0 en route to a scheduled section game Thursday in Riverview. Tags: Valley

