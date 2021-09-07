Sports
FIELDDHOCKEY: Yale clears Merrimack, splits weekend
After a dominant win against Merrimack in their home opener, the Bulldogs surrender their second game of the season to Fairfield.
Trisha Nguyen
Lukas Flippo, photo editor
The Yale hockey team is back on the field and back in action.
After the first homestand of this season, the Yale field hockey team (110,000 Ivy League) took the win in a shutout against Merrimack (040,000 NEC), before dropping its Sunday game against Fairfield (220,000 NEC).
Despite ending the weekend with a loss, 22 midfielder Iliana Cabral, who provided her first assists of her career against the Merrimack Warriors, emphasized how much it meant to her to finally compete again at Johnson Field.
I was very grateful to be able to put my uniform back on this weekend, Cabral said. Nothing compares to being back in a competitive atmosphere while surrounded by the best teammates an athlete could wish for.
On Friday, as sophomore Luanna Summer 24 started in the net, the Bulldogs quickly got off to a strong start after goals from team captain Imogen Davies 22 and forward Anissa Abboud SPH 23. After keeping the pressure on, Yale defeated the Warriors 121 towards the end of the match. second period.
The Blues and Whites kept their foot on the pedal in the second half while the dominant performance of the veterans continued. Midfielder Thodora Dillman 23 scored back-to-back goals four minutes apart in the third period, extending Yales’ lead to 40 before attacker Kelly Dolan 22 took the number to 50.
A final push from the Bulldogs closed the game with another corner unit goal, as midfielder Alissa Wong 23 delivered the sixth and final goal of the game, assisted by fellow midfielders Cabral and Davies.
Two days later, Yale returned to the field for another fight at home this time against Fairfield. However, unlike in Friday’s matchup, the Bulldogs couldn’t find their rhythm early.
After two scoreless periods, Fairfield opened the floodgates after 34 minutes in the third period. Consecutive goals through the corner unit brought the Stags to 20 as both teams entered the final frame. While a goal from striker Lena Ansari 24 put the Blues on the board early in the fourth period, Yale was ultimately unable to come back to send the game into extra time.
After the game, Yale head coach Pam Stuper praised the Stags for their efforts. She emphasized how difficult it was for the Bulldogs to break through Fairfields’ reinforced defenses, as evidenced by seven total shots from Yales.
“It was difficult for us to create and capitalize on opportunities [Fairfield]. We fought back to get inside one but just didn’t get enough chances, Stuper told Yale Athletics.
Despite the narrow loss, Yale will be able to learn some vital lessons and regroup after taking on a defensively resilient team.
While the two games were vastly different in scoring this weekend, it certainly wasn’t due to a lack of energy on the part of the Bulldogs. Prior to their game against Merrimack, 23rd back Katie Pieterse identified the squad’s exciting atmosphere as one of the most memorable aspects of the competition.
I really missed the energy of match day and enjoying the hockey game with a great group of girls, Pieterse said.
Even after a year of absence from competition, the members of the Yale field hockey team were able to hit the field without missing a beat in their first-ever matchup.
According to Cabral, the power of the Blue and White was still quite noticeable.
For both games, you could feel the energy each player had when we stepped onto the pitch, Cabral said. We were ready to play for each other.
Yale takes on Lafayette on the road this Friday at 7pm
