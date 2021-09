Aspire Academy kicks off new academic year amid COVID-19 safety protocols 07 Sep 2021 – 8:22 am Students of the Aspire Academy.

Doha: Aspire Academy kicked off the new academic year (2021-22) on Sunday by welcoming new and current student-athletes in a gradual return to face-to-face participation in on-site classes. This academic year starts with an enrollment of 277 student-athletes, of which 50 are new members. The composition of the new students is as follows: Football 21, Athletics 15, Football Referees 5, Fencing 3, Squash 1, Swimming 4 and Table Tennis 1. While the coronavirus pandemic has brought about changes and adjustments in general life, a system has been put in place to allow the world-renowned Aspire Academy to partially open its doors to students and provide as normal and pre-pandemic a program as possible. : regulations laid down within the State and compliance with safety measures. The new hires will be gently introduced to life at Aspire Academy through various entertainment and educational games to help them adapt to life in the institution and improve their social and behavioral skills. The Academy will ensure that everyone entering the property has a temperature check, shows green status on the EHTERAZ app, wears face masks in closed areas, observes social distancing and other guidelines from the Ministry of Health. After a socially distancing welcome meeting, which also included the Academy’s teachers, the new members were split into groups led by senior students and began to familiarize themselves with the Academy Building’s timetables and facilities. The new students were allowed to participate in various educational activities and games in their classrooms, including life lessons: how to lead a healthy lifestyle and how to support each other in such a high-performing environment. Jassim Al Jaber, principal of the Aspire Academy, said of the school’s expectations for this academic year: “Our goal remains to enable our student-athletes to realize their full potential and achieve remarkable things in whatever they want. pursue. We, as a school, achieve this by continuously working with students, their parents and teachers to improve the academic and sporting mix we offer each individual.” Share this message



