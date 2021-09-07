Purdue Football: Oregon State Grades





Week 1 is over. The Boilermakers won. It’s never easy to beat another Power 5 team to open the season, but Purdue found a way in 2021. This was the first time Purdue saw a non-conference opponent since the fall of 2019. Ross-Ade was electric, the tailgate was electric, it was all AMAZING. Football is back and I think I have more appreciation than ever. But here are the numbers from week 1. Violation: B The offense put some points on the board, mainly due to some stupid mistakes. Jack Plummer was fantastic, David Bell was also great and Payne Durham. Jackson Anthrop made some clutch catches out of the slot, but the other remote receiver position was terrible. It failed to open and Milton Wright dropped a certain touchdown on the absolute beauty of a Jack Plummer ball. I really wanted to give a B+ or an A- for this grade, but the offensive line was exposed. They made some adjustments by letting in an RB or using an extra tight end, but the interior OL couldn’t pick up the basic Inside Blitzes. This should be corrected quickly. The run game was solid. Coach Brohm has never let it down, which is important. In recent years he had, but not this weekend. As a team, we averaged about 4 yards per carry, which is just right. Defense: B+ Far from perfect, the defense was improved and very different. It played loose, fast and aggressive, the exact opposite of the 2020 version. The three-man Co-Coordinators worked well together in Week 1. All three levels of defense seemed to be on the same page, which was a matter of me with 3 Cos. George did George stuff even though he had no bag he had 8 QB rush and the coaches took him to different spots. Jalen Graham was our best linebacker and it wasn’t that close. The third year starter is going to have a solid year. Corey Trice, another third year starter, showed promise in the corner and made some very good plays late, 6-4, his height and athleticism will be great this year. Special teams: A- When was the last time we felt like we had won the special teams battle? Purdue did that this weekend. The grad transfer kicker was spot on and our Aussie Punter was solid. There is room for improvement from Ansell, but it was still better than last year’s man. The fake field goal was perfect, literally, everything was perfect, right down to the drop that led to the interception. But I like the creativity of it, something we hadn’t seen in years. General: B+ It’s hard to be upset about a season opening win against another P5 team. There is still a lot of room for improvement, but it was a feel good victory. Oregon State returned 7 starters on offense and 6 on defense. They played us very well, especially in the beginning, but coaching took over and the Brohms staff were superior.

