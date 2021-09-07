Sports
Hempfield senior makes headlines, helps set up girls tennis program
Monday September 6, 2021 | 10:14 PM
Whether debating the views of world politicians or setting an example in her own life, Alexis Smith has a passion for leadership.
Smith is a senior on the Hempfield girls tennis team and one of the best players in the region.
But she’s also a standout student, an avid reader, and the editor-in-chief of her school journalism.
“I’m interested in political journalism,” she said, adding that the current political climate could be “too stressful” to pursue it in college. “I like debating at school. I’m always the one to speak up about those kinds of things.”
While she may be causing a racket in class, it’s what Smith does with a racket that is particularly impressive.
She qualified for the 2020 WPIAL Singles Championships, finishing in fourth place. Within the team, she felt she had a lot to deliver as a junior, as she broke a program standard and was named team captain, an honor typically bestowed only on seniors.
“I was lucky enough to have played tennis since I was little, which a lot of people don’t get the chance to do,” she said. “To me that feels like a privilege. I should take that opportunity and lead the girls with it and tell them what I know and what I’ve learned over the years.
“I’m outgoing as a person, and I really like to motivate. It’s something I’m passionate about. So when I do that, I’m proud.”
Her selfless mindset has impressed her coach, Susan Barbe-Stas.
“Her humility and her encouragement for the team and her internal drive to be the best player is infectious to the girls,” said Barbe-Stas.
Smith started her love of tennis at the age of 5 and started playing in tournaments at the age of 7. She has designs to play at the next level. She has narrowed her potential colleges down to two: Rollins College in Orlando, Florida, or Washington and Lee in Lexington, Va.
But before she moves on to her next school, Smith wants to lead the way for younger Spartans players, even as she teams up with plenty of girls with less tennis experience than Hempfield was used to.
“My goal for this year is to set the team up for success, not just now, but for the future,” she said. “These girls work very hard, even if they started later. Preparing them for success is my number 1 goal.
She also has personal goals, such as winning as many head-to-head matchups as possible while being “nice” to her opponents.
Barbe-Stas admits the Spartans are going through a “build year” after finishing fourth in Section 1-3A last year with a 5-3 record. But she is enthusiastic about the character of her team.
“When it comes to passion for the sport, we are as deep as it gets,” she said.
Olivia Eisaman is Hempfield’s second single player and only a sophomore.
“She’s one of those girls who picked up a racket about a year and a half ago,” Barbe-Stas said. “But if you see her playing, you’d never know. She’s our combative girl. … She plays every game like it’s the last game of her life.”
Mikayla Strane is the third single player. Angela Long and Raina Slater form the first double pair, while Kiersten Norten and Ella Jones form the second duo.
Two more sets of doubles teams – Makenzie Williams and Stella Wuslich and Alex Tompkins and Macey Phillips – will also gain meaningful experience this year.
Barbe-Stas has only been with Hempfield Tennis for the last two seasons, but she has a wonderful mentor in longtime tennis instructor Jerry Way, who has coached with the program for about two decades.
Way underwent double knee replacement surgery in July, but was back at the practice about a month later. Barbe-Stas makes sure he makes it. She picks him up and drives him to training and competitions.
“He made Hempfield tennis what it is today,” said Barbe-Stas. “He’s a class act.”
“He’s always been a big supporter of mine and has been there from the start,” Smith added.
Barbe-Stas, an avid John Wooden fan, has the philosophy that tennis is for anyone who wants to play. So she never says no to a player who wants to do the job and doesn’t cut players off.
“If you have the will, we have a place for you,” she said. “You cannot measure potential. … Every girl deserves a chance.”
And that ideology, Barbe-Stas hopes, fosters a culture of winning, whether that happens this year or takes some time.
“We would like to get to play-offs as we made play-offs last year,” she said. “We want to win as many as possible. But more importantly, I want every player to be their best player.”
With Smith they certainly have an example of who to become.
